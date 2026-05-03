Mzansi Reacts to the Latest Photo of Latoya Makhene's Sister Gontse: "She Needs Help"
- South Africans are concerned about Letoya Makhene's sister, Gontse Makhene, after her latest photo was posted online
- The Makhenes recently trended on social media when they landed a reality TV show
- Fans of the former Generations: The Legacy star reacted to her youngest sister's pic on X
Former Generations: The Legacy actress Letoya Makhene's youngest sister, Gontse Makhene, recently sparked a debate online when her latest photo was shared on X.
The former Skool Girlz singer, Gontse Makhene, is the youngest daughter of legendary musician Blondie Makhene.
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Social media user @AmukelaniMoyani shared the latest photo of Gontse on her X account on 1 May 2026.
"What happened to her? She clearly needs help!" she captioned the post.
South Africans comment on Gontse's latest photo
@KKhumalo02 replied:
"This is her and the dad, Blondie Makhene...Drugs happened."
@Monalisa3000i responded:
"You posted her kani. What do you know when you keep asking new questions with every comment? I'm really confused."
@Tshegg_GP said:
"No, she is the lastborn of the family. If I remember correctly. Yhooo, what a change. Took me so long to recognise."
@KKhumalo02 wrote:
"Yep, they used to sing together in a group called Skool Gilrz."
@BotsheloBophelo reacted:
"Parenting is a full-time job; I suspect that their parents didn't do that job. They may have lived in the same house as a family, but they left the children to parent themselves."
@obonwer responded:
"The downside of childhood fame with little parental boundaries. Vultures are many."
@Lambo_gal said:
"It’s so heartbreaking to see her turn out like this."
@MrsGibsonn reacted:
"She looks old enough to be her father’s husband at this point, though she’s the baby sister."
@NontsikeleloG16 wrote:
"She used to be so pretty growing up, and she is the lastborn, but now she looks way older than her older sisters. Drugs are demonic."
@Leefiery responded:
"They lost their mom while she was still in primary school. I suspect that loss derailed her."
@FunokuhleD1989 wrote:
"On their reality show, she did say she has an addiction problem."
@RirhandzuTee said:
"Everyone in this family is not okay."
@iamagoddess__ reacted:
"All that I know is that, should she seek help, she will be okay."
@TOjaysnt responded:
"The moment you start looking like your father or grandpa.....it's shayile."
@dima_phoshoko replied:
"Perhaps she's just ageing. Let's let her be."
@wannganwana wrote:
"Child fame is evil sometimes ."
@sibusis13920766 said:
"You are telling us something we already know and see - that she needs help."
Video of Letoya Makhene and alleged baby daddy surfaces
In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that a video of a man claiming to be Letoya Makhene's baby daddy had gone viral, with the man making startling allegations against her.
Mzansi had assumed that the man was lying for attention online; however, a recently surfaced video changes everything.
Letoya Makhene has not yet responded to the claims; however, a video of her and the man has gained traction.
A relationship expert spoke to Briefly News journalist Tayananiswa Zvikaramba and shared strategies on how to reconnect with a parent who abandoned you.
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Source: Briefly News
Rae Seleme (Entertainment editor) Rae Seleme is a seasoned entertainment writer who kickstarted her writing career on TVSA. She has published articles on Iharare, ZAlebs, The South African before joining Briefly News. Rae obtained her BA Media Studies degree at the University of Limpopo, a copywriting postgraduate diploma from AAA School of Advertising and a PGCE at Unisa. Email: contact@briefly.co.za