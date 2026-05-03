South Africans are concerned about Letoya Makhene's sister, Gontse Makhene, after her latest photo was posted online

The Makhenes recently trended on social media when they landed a reality TV show

Fans of the former Generations: The Legacy star reacted to her youngest sister's pic on X

Mzansi is concerned about the latest photo of Latoya Makhene's sister Gontse. Image: LetoyaMakhene

Source: Facebook

Former Generations: The Legacy actress Letoya Makhene's youngest sister, Gontse Makhene, recently sparked a debate online when her latest photo was shared on X.

The former Skool Girlz singer, Gontse Makhene, is the youngest daughter of legendary musician Blondie Makhene.

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Social media user @AmukelaniMoyani shared the latest photo of Gontse on her X account on 1 May 2026.

"What happened to her? She clearly needs help!" she captioned the post.

South Africans comment on Gontse's latest photo

@KKhumalo02 replied:

"This is her and the dad, Blondie Makhene...Drugs happened."

@Monalisa3000i responded:

"You posted her kani. What do you know when you keep asking new questions with every comment? I'm really confused."

@Tshegg_GP said:

"No, she is the lastborn of the family. If I remember correctly. Yhooo, what a change. Took me so long to recognise."

@KKhumalo02 wrote:

"Yep, they used to sing together in a group called Skool Gilrz."

@BotsheloBophelo reacted:

"Parenting is a full-time job; I suspect that their parents didn't do that job. They may have lived in the same house as a family, but they left the children to parent themselves."

@obonwer responded:

"The downside of childhood fame with little parental boundaries. Vultures are many."

@Lambo_gal said:

"It’s so heartbreaking to see her turn out like this."

@MrsGibsonn reacted:

"She looks old enough to be her father’s husband at this point, though she’s the baby sister."

@NontsikeleloG16 wrote:

"She used to be so pretty growing up, and she is the lastborn, but now she looks way older than her older sisters. Drugs are demonic."

@Leefiery responded:

"They lost their mom while she was still in primary school. I suspect that loss derailed her."

@FunokuhleD1989 wrote:

"On their reality show, she did say she has an addiction problem."

@RirhandzuTee said:

"Everyone in this family is not okay."

@iamagoddess__ reacted:

"All that I know is that, should she seek help, she will be okay."

@TOjaysnt responded:

"The moment you start looking like your father or grandpa.....it's shayile."

@dima_phoshoko replied:

"Perhaps she's just ageing. Let's let her be."

@wannganwana wrote:

"Child fame is evil sometimes ."

@sibusis13920766 said:

"You are telling us something we already know and see - that she needs help."

SA reacts to the latest photo of Latoya Makhene's sister, Gontse. Images: LatoyaMakhene

Source: Instagram

Video of Letoya Makhene and alleged baby daddy surfaces

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that a video of a man claiming to be Letoya Makhene's baby daddy had gone viral, with the man making startling allegations against her.

Mzansi had assumed that the man was lying for attention online; however, a recently surfaced video changes everything.

Letoya Makhene has not yet responded to the claims; however, a video of her and the man has gained traction.

A relationship expert spoke to Briefly News journalist Tayananiswa Zvikaramba and shared strategies on how to reconnect with a parent who abandoned you.

Source: Briefly News