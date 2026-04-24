A video of a man claiming to be Letoya Makhene's baby daddy has gone viral, with the man making startling allegations against her

Mzansi had assumed that the man was lying for attention online; however, a recently surfaced video changes everything

Letoya Makhene has not yet responded to the claims; however, a video of her and the man has gained traction

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A video of Letoya Makhene and her alleged baby daddy surfaced after his claims. Image: Letoyamakhenep

Source: Instagram

South African actress and media personality Letoya Makhene is once again in the spotlight, following a video of her alleged baby daddy surfacing.

The man, who is adamant that he is Letoya's baby daddy, and not a phara, a claim made by her ex-wife Lebo Keswa,

Letoya's alleged baby daddy speaks

In the clip shared by @Lord_Ori, the man, who is a sangoma by profession, claimed that he is the actress's baby daddy, who is not a street dweller.

"My name is Ifran John. I am a Nyanga by profession. I'm the father of Letoya Makhene's baby, her baby daddy, the so-called phara," he said, adding that the purpose of the video was to tell his side of the story regarding the allegations she made against him.

"So, South Africa, it's like this, till this day, I still want my child that she ran away with. She is not an Inyanga like she claimed to be. She once told me this herself," he claimed.

He debunked all the apparent lies that he claimed were fabricated by Letoya, saying, "She is not who she says she is."

While the authenticity of the man's claims remained unverified, with Mzansi questioning everything, a user unearthed a video of Letoya with the man looking happy and cosy.

Popular X account, @destinyzee, reshared the video of Letoya and John with the caption, "Hawu, Same guy?"

Mzansi responds to John and Letoya's video

Below are some of the reactions from online users:

@kuhleyetu joked:

"Yazi, if I can stop being picky, I can honestly get married."

@Zamie8909 asked:

"Jeeez, some ppl are strong yoooh. Where does she find her partners?"

@GamsahabnidaL stated:

"I thought he was just looking for attention."

@Big_J_captain stated:

"So that other one was telling the truth about her."

@Nomthandaz90905 laughed:

"Ngeke the guy used muthi for her 😂😂ayikho into enje."

@PardonMe456 stated:

"She was using him. You can clearly see she's acting."

@thenjiwe_khoza stated:

"Granny said, 'My grandchildren fall in love with anyone from anywhere and live with them.'

@Sbo19DarkBeauty said:

"She was just ashamed because of how she delivered her experiences. One thing about pathological liars, bazok’hlanyisa kube ngathi wuwe ohlanyayo."

EFF MP sues Lebo Keswa

In a previous report from Briefly News, Economic Freedom Fighters Member of Parliament Sixolise Gcilishe has allegedly sued Lebo Keswa.

Following the X rant about their alleged relationship and other explosive allegations, Sixo decided to go down the legal route. Her reaction had SA excited, with many people running to side with Lebo while others with Sixo.

Source: Briefly News