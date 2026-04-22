Economic Freedom Fighters Member of Parliament Sixolise Gcilishe has allegedly sued Lebo Keswa

Following the X rant about their alleged relationship and other explosive allegations, Sixo decided to go down the legal route

Her reaction had SA excited, with many people running to side with Lebo while others with Sixo

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EFF MP Sixolise Gcilishe sent her lawyers to Lebo Keswa. Image: LeboKeswa, Sixogcilishe

Source: Instagram

It's about to be a messy courtroom battle if Lebo stands firm on her decision not to apologise. Sixolise Gcilishe

On X, Wednesday, Lebo M shared the contents of Sixo's lawsuit, and in it, they denied any of the allegations she made.

Sixolise demands apology

In the screenshots shared by Lebo on X, Sixo, through her attorneys, denied having a relationship with Keswa. She denied having any knowledge of the passing of Pearl Shongwe, saying Lebo should apologise to her family.

"We hereby place on record that our client does not know about the false, malicious and defamatory allegations contained in your X posts and denies the same. If you possess any knowledge regarding what "happened" to Ms Shongwe regarding her passing, it would be wise for you to approach law enforcement to disclose the same. It is also concerning that you possess knowledge regarding what "happened" to Ms Shongwe, however, you choose to conceal the same," they wrote.

With that said, Sixo demanded an apology to be published on X by 24 April, encouraging her to adhere to the speculations.

"Our client is of the reasonable belief that your conduct is erratic, deliberate and reckless. In disclosing our client's confidential health issues, you have violated her fundamental right to privacy. Your claim that you had sexual relations with our client and use of expletives are unwanted, unwarranted verbalised sexual conduct which was intended to humiliate and intimidate our claim. For the avoidance of doubt, our client denies ever conducting any romantic and/or sexual relationship with you."

Responding to the letters, Keswa brought a strongly-worded response

"I’m not apologising! Let’s meet in court," she said adding some profanity.

Mzansi jokes about Lebo's post

@KaroroMitchelle

"For a minute I thought it's a Sunday cause what's happening on my TL today is insane, people fighting left, right and centre... You couldn't wait till Sunday, guys, when we're not working, how do we concentrate at work with all these fights"

@UyphiwoM

"SA courts have never been this overwhelmed. It’s a historic peak. If you’re a lawyer & you aren't booked & busy right now, you seriously need to rethink your career. The work is everywhere."

@MoyaProf

"Comrade Floyd Shivambu complained that the EFF wasted more 50 million Rand in court protecting stupid scandals of Malema. I see fighters now following the trend, EFF has lost relevance."

@MothabeneS

"Tjoo week in week out, there is someone who is being sued on this app. What is happening? Was this thing there, or did I just start recently, or maybe I was not paying attention?"

Lebo Keswa comments on Letoya's family drama

In a previous report from Briefly News, Lebo Keswa weighed in on the family drama in which her ex-wife, Letoya Makhene, was involved, after footage of a heated altercation surfaced online.

Keswa expressed relief to finally be free from the drama, validating her earlier claims about her ex. Mzansi did not hold back when criticising Lebo, who, in her post, said, "To think I lived with this drama every day. I will forever be grateful to God for removing me from this mess.".

Source: Briefly News