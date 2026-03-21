Lebo Keswa recently weighed in on the tensions within her ex-wife Letoya Makhene's family after footage of a heated altercation surfaced

Reacting to the now-viral videos, Keswa expressed relief to finally be free from the drama, validating her earlier claims about her ex

Her remarks ignited a heated debate online as followers revisited her highly publicised divorce

Lebo Keswa reacted to a video of Letoya Makhene’s family in a heated standoff. Images: lebokeswa/ Instagram, Letoya Makhene﻿/ Facebook

Source: UGC

Lebo Keswa has officially entered the chat to discuss her ex-wife Letoya Makhene's troubled family, and didn't hold back her critique.

The podcaster, taking to her X page on 20 March 2026, responded to a viral video of the Makhenes in the middle of a heated verbal altercation, and shared a brief account of her experience with the controversial family.

"To think I lived with this drama every day. I will forever be grateful to God for removing me from this mess."

The video captured a volatile moment in the Makhene household, where both Letoya and her sister, Pauline, could be seen hurling insults at their uncle, Papa Makhene and pressing troubling allegations against him.

Keswa, who was married to Letoya Makhene for three years before their explosive split in 2024, seemed to relish her newfound peace as she watched the family’s private turmoil play out on a public stage.

She emphasised that those who don't know her personally would never truly understand the depth of what she endured, teasing that she is saving the most explosive details for her tell-all book.

Lebo Keswa plans to share her experiences of being married to Letoya Makhene in a tell-all, saying social media knows very little about what she went through. Image: Letoya Makhene﻿.

Source: Facebook

The couple were involved in what they both described as a toxic marriage, marred by cheating and assault allegations that were made public after they officially called it quits.

During her viral "break-up podcast tour," Keswa often stressed how unstable her ex-wife truly was, frequently detailing the emotional toll the relationship took on her and painting a picture of a household defined by constant chaos.

By referencing her past with Letoya while the singer's family faces intense scrutiny, the moment serves as total vindication for Keswa. To her, this confirms her long-standing claim that leaving the marriage was an act of choosing herself.

Read Lebo Keswa's post below.

Social media reacts to Lebo Keswa's post

Followers said the footage was validation of Lebo Keswa's previous warnings, and praised her for successfully leaving the marriage.

Petite_Penny posted:

"This whole time, people thought you were crazy, but you were telling the truth."

DDT_PM wrote:

"To think you were married to her, too, is wild."

Yknip1 said:

"You chose yourself."

While fans expressed their support for Lebo Keswa, others accused her of using Letoya Makhene's family drama for clout. Image: Letoya Makhene﻿.

Source: Facebook

Meanwhile, others accused Lebo Keswa of clout-chasing through Letoya Makhene's family drama, with some people demanding that she move on from their failed marriage.

mookamedil10313 argued:

"If you are still crashing out over her, you were never grateful to God for removing you. You need closure for sure."

formybaela said:

"It’s not about you. Serious accusations are being made in that video and you have managed to make it about you and your ex."

KoketsoMaleka_ slammed Lebo Keswa:

"When are you going to stop making everything that concerns her about you and actually stop talking about her? It's beginning to sound like you're obsessed."

Ashley Ogle responds to her mom's allegations

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a statement from Ashley Ogle, finally addressing her mother's allegations.

The influencer and reality TV star was accused of mistreating her family, with her mom seeming to confirm some of the speculation about Ashley's relationship with Sweet Guluva.

Source: Briefly News