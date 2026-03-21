Lebo Keswa Reacts to Viral Video of Letoya Makhene’s Family: “To Think I Lived With This Drama”
- Lebo Keswa recently weighed in on the tensions within her ex-wife Letoya Makhene's family after footage of a heated altercation surfaced
- Reacting to the now-viral videos, Keswa expressed relief to finally be free from the drama, validating her earlier claims about her ex
- Her remarks ignited a heated debate online as followers revisited her highly publicised divorce
Lebo Keswa has officially entered the chat to discuss her ex-wife Letoya Makhene's troubled family, and didn't hold back her critique.
The podcaster, taking to her X page on 20 March 2026, responded to a viral video of the Makhenes in the middle of a heated verbal altercation, and shared a brief account of her experience with the controversial family.
"To think I lived with this drama every day. I will forever be grateful to God for removing me from this mess."
The video captured a volatile moment in the Makhene household, where both Letoya and her sister, Pauline, could be seen hurling insults at their uncle, Papa Makhene and pressing troubling allegations against him.
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Keswa, who was married to Letoya Makhene for three years before their explosive split in 2024, seemed to relish her newfound peace as she watched the family’s private turmoil play out on a public stage.
She emphasised that those who don't know her personally would never truly understand the depth of what she endured, teasing that she is saving the most explosive details for her tell-all book.
The couple were involved in what they both described as a toxic marriage, marred by cheating and assault allegations that were made public after they officially called it quits.
During her viral "break-up podcast tour," Keswa often stressed how unstable her ex-wife truly was, frequently detailing the emotional toll the relationship took on her and painting a picture of a household defined by constant chaos.
By referencing her past with Letoya while the singer's family faces intense scrutiny, the moment serves as total vindication for Keswa. To her, this confirms her long-standing claim that leaving the marriage was an act of choosing herself.
Read Lebo Keswa's post below.
Social media reacts to Lebo Keswa's post
Followers said the footage was validation of Lebo Keswa's previous warnings, and praised her for successfully leaving the marriage.
Petite_Penny posted:
"This whole time, people thought you were crazy, but you were telling the truth."
DDT_PM wrote:
"To think you were married to her, too, is wild."
Yknip1 said:
"You chose yourself."
Meanwhile, others accused Lebo Keswa of clout-chasing through Letoya Makhene's family drama, with some people demanding that she move on from their failed marriage.
mookamedil10313 argued:
"If you are still crashing out over her, you were never grateful to God for removing you. You need closure for sure."
formybaela said:
"It’s not about you. Serious accusations are being made in that video and you have managed to make it about you and your ex."
KoketsoMaleka_ slammed Lebo Keswa:
"When are you going to stop making everything that concerns her about you and actually stop talking about her? It's beginning to sound like you're obsessed."
Ashley Ogle responds to her mom's allegations
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a statement from Ashley Ogle, finally addressing her mother's allegations.
The influencer and reality TV star was accused of mistreating her family, with her mom seeming to confirm some of the speculation about Ashley's relationship with Sweet Guluva.
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Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Maepa (née Moroeng) is the Deputy Head of the Entertainment desk at Briefly News, with nearly a decade of experience in South African media. A specialist in music and entertainment journalism, she began her career at Slikour OnLife before serving as Editor for HipHop Africa. A University of Johannesburg alumna and Google News Initiative certified professional, Moroba joined Briefly News in 2023, where she focuses on editorial excellence and leadership, merging her passion for entertainment with her love for storytelling. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za