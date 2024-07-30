Letoya Makhene Opens Up About Messy Divorce From Lebohang Pulumo Keswa: “Lebo Is Using the Media”
- Letoya Makhene opened up about her messy divorce from Lebohang Pulumo Keswa
- The former Generations actress spoke about the lengths her ex has gone to ruin her reputation
- Letoya spoke to Briefly News about being grateful to her loved ones for holding her down
Letoya Makhene got real about her divorce from Lebo Keswa, and the smear campaign used to ruin her reputation.
Letoya Makhene discusses her divorce
Months since reportedly filing for divorce from her wife, Letoya Makhene has finally found her voice and spoken up about what she endured in her marriage.
Previously, Briefly News reported on the singer alleging that despite her ex, Lebo Keswa's claims of suffering abuse, she was, in fact, the abuser who attacked Letoya on several occasions - even in public settings.
Speaking to TimesLIVE, the singer said she was unfazed by Lebo's smear campaign:
"Lebo is using the media to continue her abuse. She has been going around to all the media houses, and she can continue for as long as she likes. I chose to end our marriage; my only focus now is my music and my family."
Letoya told Briefly News that she was immensely grateful to her loved ones for their support:
"I'm grateful to my team and family who have stuck by my side and walked this journey with me."
Letoya Makhene signs record deal
As she said, Letoya has shifted her focus from her troubled marriage to her career, which appears to be going in the right direction.
The former Generations star penned a record deal with Ntethe Global Effect, a move she says she was excited to make.
Letoya also spoke to Briefly News about her upcoming song, Abantu, saying fans can look forward to a side of her they never knew before:
"In the past, my music was traditional, but fans can expect a more Afro-soul genre that's softer and sexier, leaning into a side of me that people will get to experience for the first time. I am really excited."
Lebohang Keswa gets candid about her marriage
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Lebohang Keswa's statements about her marriage with Letoya Makhene.
The businesswoman said she saw the red flags but was blinded by love and wanting to build a future with her ex-wife.
