Letoya Makhene and Wife Lebohang Pulumo Keswa Reportedly Divorce, SA Reacts: “This Couple Is Toxic”
- Letoya Makhene and her wife, Lebohang Pulumo Keswa, have reportedly called it quits
- The couple are said to have been faced with numerous abuse and cheating allegations, all at the hands of the former Generations actress
- Mzansi is deeply disturbed by the revelations and advocated that the couple separate before it's too late
Letoya Makhene and her wife are reportedly filing for divorce after four years of marriage. According to reports, Lebohang Pulumo Keswa alleged that her wife had cheated and physically assaulted her.
Letoya Makhene and Lebohang Pulumo Keswa reportedly split up
Former Generations actress, Letoya Makhene and her wife are reportedly headed to Splitsville.
This after a Briefly News report of the couple's alleged volatile marriage where Lebohang Pulumo Keswa was accused of beating up her actress partner, allegations that Makhene denied.
In a dramatic turn of events, it's Kwesa who has reportedly spoken up about suffering physical and emotional abuse at the hands of her wife.
According to Sunday World, Kwesa is filing for divorce after having boiling water poured on her and being hammered with an ironing board by her wife.
Letoya also allegedly damaged furniture and burned the curtains in their home. The actress is said to have been referred to a mental institution after attempting to take her life because of the looming divorce:
"Letoya Makhene is refusing to go to a mental institution after a qualified medical practitioner instructed her to do so and seek professional help."
The publication also reports that Kwesa admitted to being cheated on on two separate occasions. She reportedly claims that Latoya slept with a male drug dealer for narcotics, and cheated with another woman.
Kwesa allegedly sent a letter to her estranged wife's family announcing their separation. Letoya is said to have written back to Kwesa's family, acknowledging the end of their marriage and asking for her belongings.
Mzansi weighs in on Letoya and Lebogang's drama
Netizens are stunned beyond words at the couple's marital issues:
Sisana__G said:
"This relationship is toxic; I don’t understand why they are still together."
FreeReign2022 concluded:
"Things like this confirm to me that being single is the best situation in this violent world."
paballo_patsa wrote:
"This couple is so toxic. The last time, Letoya had black eyes."
Meanwhile, others weighed in on the drama in many lesbian relationships:
6uhle asked:
"Do all lesbian relationships end like this?"
Ade_yinkar claimed:
"Lesbian relationships are always toxic."
Ceeparty22 wrote:
"The violence in lesbian relationships is not spoken about enough."
