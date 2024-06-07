Jennifer Lopez seemingly shut down the rumours that she and her hubby, Ben Affleck, were getting a divorce

This after reports circulated about the couple's split, with social media raving over JLo's alleged diva tendencies

The couple is said to be going strong and navigating through the rumours, but social media is still running with the claims

Word on the block is that Jenny put the divorce rumours to bed in a recent statement. The singer/ actress and her hubby, Ben Affleck, were rumoured to be headed to Splitsville, and it appears all that was just speculation.

Jennifer Lopez breaks silence on divorce rumours

In the weeks following tabloid reports that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were ending their two-year marriage, the singer finally broke her silence.

According to Page Six, the All I Have singer shared a brief statement in a newsletter to her subscribers, thanking them for supporting her new Netflix movie, Atlas.

JLo went on to allude to the rumours by telling her supporters to ignore the negativity because "there's so much love out there":

"It may seem like there is a lot of negativity in the world right now. Don’t let the voices of a few drown out the fact that there is so much love out there."

The couple officially tied the knot in 2022, nearly four months after getting engaged. However, this wasn't their first encounter.

Bennifer first got together in the early 2000s, even getting engaged in 2002, but apparently ended their relationship due to excessive media attention. They rekindled their love two decades later and got married in Las Vegas.

Peeps weigh in on Bennifer divorce rumours

Like a custody battle, fans have taken sides and defended JLo while accusing Ben as the likely cause of the divorce:

MamaOpinion101 said:

"Any man who tries to talk nonsense and judge a woman the way Ben Affleck does is a freak. He is trying to tell the world that JLo is this and that, yet he is an alcoholic who abandoned the mother of his kids. I say, get away from Ben!"

Sophie691154051 called Ben out:

"You are a manipulator, and you make people believe that JLo is the problem. I no longer think that you are the problem, I hope that violent karma will happen to you with all the tears that you make flow down JLo's face."

beautifulkim83 asked:

"Why is everyone dragging Jennifer? What is Ben cheated? What if Ben relapsed? Why does it have to be Jennifer’s fault?"

Meanwhile, some called JLo out for being a diva, saying she may have been the reason for the divorce:

ScarletChapman8 said:

"Ben Affleck is the people’s princess, and JLO is evil."

Megaanscottt wrote:

"I love how much the media hates Ben Affleck and JLO together. Like, you’re never seeing something positive about those two."

Upsoicons claimed:

"Affleck didn't want JLo to accompany him to a red carpet event."

