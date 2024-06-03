A gent took to social media to reveal that his son was not his, and the video went viral online

In the TikTok clip, the gentleman shared his sentiments after finding out that the child was not his

The online community was shocked as they reacted to the footage, with many expressing their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

One gent in Mzansi was devastated as he shared a heartbreaking story on his social media account.

A man made a huge discovery which left him heartbroken in a TikTok video. Image: @alex.godwin17

Source: TikTok

Man finds out son isn't his after DNA test

In South Africa, about 65% of men are raising kids that are not theirs, according to Eyewitness News, and this was just the case for @alex.godwin17, who decided to test his kids out and, to his surprise, the DNA tested negative.

The gentleman shared a video on TikTok where he explained to his viewers how he felt when he found out that his son was not, in fact, his.

"I died emotionally the day I got the DNA test result that turned out to be negative. I will still love you boy," he shared.

Taking to his TikTok caption, he simply said:

"Fear women."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi shows him love and support

The man's revelation touched many people, who rushed to the comments section to shower the gentleman with heartwarming messages.

Nox said:

"Yoo lapho, we have absent fathers who don’t even need DNA. May God heal you, brother."

Floreyanda shared:

"It's very painful. I saw how it breaks my cousin, finding out that the two kids thought it was his, only to find out it was from a guy, Nextdoor."

Thabo TBO suggested:

"I know the situation... What helped me was to raise my cousin's child to cover my pain...cause I ended up wanting to ADOPT..... my advice is to go see someone for peace's sake and healing."

Mcara care added:

"And please just know that this is a blessing in disguise. You are gonna be okay."

Wife's pain ended after her husband learned truth about the child he thought was his

Briefly News previously a woman opened up about how a DNA test put her years of pain and frustration at bay when her husband finally learned that a child he thought was his was not.

TikTok user @rural.stepmom posted a video where she revealed that she was relieved when the test results came back negative, proving her suspicions right that the child and baby mama who caused a rift in the marriage for years was not her husband's biological son.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News