Emtee recently opened up about reuniting with his estranged wife, Nicole Chinsamy

The couple was said to have separated after countless scandals surrounding their relationship

Briefly News spoke to a life coach about some reasons people tend to stay with or return to their abusive partners

Emtee revealed that he and his wife, Nicole Chinsamy, were back together. Images: emteethehustla

Emtee got candid about his separation from his wife, Nicole Chinsamy, and how they managed to patch things up. The Roll Up hitmaker said it was crucial for him to make things right, which involved seeking professional help.

Emtee and Nicole Chinsamy reunite

Emtee has been hogging publications as of late, but this time, it was with good news.

During his sit-down on Podcast and Chill, Emtee gave the hosts an update on his relationship with his estranged wife, Nicole Chinsamy.

The couple had separated in 2023, and Briefly News reported that Emtee said their co-parenting relationship was unproblematic.

In his interview, Big Hustle said he wanted to fight for his family, expressing how he and his wife, who was present during the chat, had been meeting to iron out their issues, including his abuse allegations:

"She gave me three kids. We're still working on it; I got a little counselling. We met a couple of times and spoke. Through meeting and talking, we decided to build our family.

"When we were apart for those few months, I was depressed; nothing could have healed that stress."

Life, career and business coach, Penny Holburn, gave Briefly News insight into why some people tend to stay in volatile or abusive relationships:

They are staying for the children

They are financially dependent on their abusive partner

They are familiar with the situation, and having to make a change may be too scary

Emtee apologises to Tyla

The father of three appears to be working on mending fences, even with Tyla, who he previously claimed lacked humility.

After watching several videos of the singer in South Africa following her monumental Grammy Award win, Emtee took to Twitter (X) to claim that she was not humble and had himself roasted.

During the same interview on Podcast and Chill, Big Hustle took back what he said about the Water hitmaker, saying he was ill-informed:

"I take it back; I didn't know when I was tweeting all of that. I can't wait to get into the studio with Tyla."

Nota Baloyi drags Emtee

In more Emtee updates, Briefly News shared Nota Baloyi's rant about the Pearl Thusi hitmaker.

The controversial music executive called Big Hustle out on his substance abuse, saying he needed to seek professional help.

