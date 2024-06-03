Emtee Opens Up About Reuniting With Estranged Wife Nicole Chinsamy: “I Got a Little Counselling”
- Emtee recently opened up about reuniting with his estranged wife, Nicole Chinsamy
- The couple was said to have separated after countless scandals surrounding their relationship
- Briefly News spoke to a life coach about some reasons people tend to stay with or return to their abusive partners
Emtee got candid about his separation from his wife, Nicole Chinsamy, and how they managed to patch things up. The Roll Up hitmaker said it was crucial for him to make things right, which involved seeking professional help.
Emtee and Nicole Chinsamy reunite
Emtee has been hogging publications as of late, but this time, it was with good news.
During his sit-down on Podcast and Chill, Emtee gave the hosts an update on his relationship with his estranged wife, Nicole Chinsamy.
The couple had separated in 2023, and Briefly News reported that Emtee said their co-parenting relationship was unproblematic.
In his interview, Big Hustle said he wanted to fight for his family, expressing how he and his wife, who was present during the chat, had been meeting to iron out their issues, including his abuse allegations:
"She gave me three kids. We're still working on it; I got a little counselling. We met a couple of times and spoke. Through meeting and talking, we decided to build our family.
"When we were apart for those few months, I was depressed; nothing could have healed that stress."
Life, career and business coach, Penny Holburn, gave Briefly News insight into why some people tend to stay in volatile or abusive relationships:
- They are staying for the children
- They are financially dependent on their abusive partner
- They are familiar with the situation, and having to make a change may be too scary
Emtee apologises to Tyla
The father of three appears to be working on mending fences, even with Tyla, who he previously claimed lacked humility.
After watching several videos of the singer in South Africa following her monumental Grammy Award win, Emtee took to Twitter (X) to claim that she was not humble and had himself roasted.
During the same interview on Podcast and Chill, Big Hustle took back what he said about the Water hitmaker, saying he was ill-informed:
"I take it back; I didn't know when I was tweeting all of that. I can't wait to get into the studio with Tyla."
Nota Baloyi drags Emtee
In more Emtee updates, Briefly News shared Nota Baloyi's rant about the Pearl Thusi hitmaker.
The controversial music executive called Big Hustle out on his substance abuse, saying he needed to seek professional help.
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za
Penny Holburn (Founder of Penny Holburn Coaching) Penny Holburn is a life, career and business coach running her own coaching business since 2010. She has spent 20 years as a consultant in psychological assessment, organisational development, personal and business change, leadership development, coaching and counselling. Penny has majors in psychology and industrial psychology and an MSc Cum Laude in psychology and has completed a Senior Management Development Programme through Wits Business School.