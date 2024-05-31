Emtee has apologised after making claims on social media that Tyla was not humble

The rapper visited Podcast and Chill and was confronted about the statements, to which he eventually gave in and took them back

Emtee also shot his shot for a studio session with the singer, and fans couldn't help but worry about his well-being

Emtee took back his words against Tyla. Images: emteethehustla, tyla

Source: Instagram

Emtee has come back to apologise for his statements about Tyla. The rapper once claimed that the Water hitmaker was not humble, causing netizens to turn their backs on him and drag him for the statement.

Emtee apologises for Tyla statements

Emtee knows to admit when he's wrong and recently took back what he said about Tyla.

This was after the singer was welcomed back to the country after winning her first Grammy award. That was when the infamous minister Zizi Kodwa snub happened, and Emtee went on Twitter (X) claiming that the singer was not humble.

During a sit-down on Podcast and Chill, the rapper was confronted about the statement, and he referenced Tyla's meet-and-greet, which she attended surrounded by bodyguards.

Big Hustle claimed that it was unnecessary because she was in South Africa, suggesting that the singer needed to act normal:

"How can you come with an army to Mall of Africa? We don't do that in Waterfall."

MacG and Sol Phenduka countered the rapper's statements, saying Tyla is a big star and perhaps needed the extra security to avoid possibly getting mobbed by crazed fans. Emtee later took back his words:

"I take it back; I didn't know when I was tweeting all of that. I can't wait to get into the studio with Tyla."

X user ThisIsColbert shared a short clip from Emtee's interview:

Mzansi weighs in on Emtee's video

Fans were more concerned about Emtee's well-being rather than his beef with Tyla, again bringing up his slurred speech:

themarketspacee said:

"He was once a superstar."

Sinoyolomaqina_ was worried:

"He needs to get help before it's too late!"

GeneralDonjulio suggested:

"This guy needs to stop whatever he's taking."

ManB016Hustla wrote:

"This boy has to admit the fact that rehab is the only space that can help him."

kazmito was concerned:

"This boy is deteriorating right in front of our eyes."

Ngizondeni_LOL posted:

"Shame, man. This man is a father, and I feel sorry for those kids."

Nota Baloyi fires shots at Emtee

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Nota Baloyi's video dragging Emtee, claiming that the rapper was abusing drugs.

Nota further suggested that Big Hustle finds help, saying he was worried about his children's well-being.

Source: Briefly News