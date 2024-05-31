Nota Baloyi accused rapper Emtee of drug abuse, urging him to seek help for the sake of his children

Speaking in a video shared online, Baloyi described Emtee as a junky who needs rehab to avoid endangering his kids

Social media users reacted to Baloyi's comments, with some agreeing with his insights and others noting he diverted from the original interview topic

Outspoken media personality Nota Baloyi recently fired shots at popular rapper Emtee during an interview. He accused the star of abusing drugs, saying he should seek help soon.

Nota Baloyi accuses Emtee of using drugs

We all know Nota Baloyi is not afraid to speak his mind and offer advice where it is needed. The controversial media personality recently added his two cents to the allegations that Emtee abuses drugs.

Speaking in a video shared by a user with the handle @ThisIsColbert, the music executive said Emtee, real name Mthembeni Ndevu, is abusing drugs and must seek help before it starts affecting his children.

"He's a junky; he needs to get to rehab and get clean, sort out his life - he has kids to raise. My biggest fear is that Emtee's kids would pick up Xanax and die."

Fans share thoughts on Nota's comments about Emtee

Social media users spoke about how Nota Baloyi is sometimes right about these celebs.

@Zzygoat2 commented:

"He is the Authority for a reason. Never misses."

@Sihle_ZA_ said:

"@lavidaNOTA is the authority. I mean, how do you continue with an interview while Emtee is in that condition? Sol and Mac must reflect."

@Nkokoma wrote:

"The question was about Slikour, but he took 2 minutes talking about Emtee"

