DJ Zinhle recently faced backlash for calling South African youths unemployable in an interview

Nota Baloyi criticised her talent, claiming she doesn't make music but promotes it with others' help

Shockingly, fans supported the controversial media personality, questioning DJ Zinhle's fame and musical skills

DJ Zinhle will never hear the end of it after recently saying that South African youths are unemployable during an interview. The star has been dragged by social media users, including Nota Baloyi who said she is not talented.

Nota Baloyi slams DJ Zinhle in viral video

Nota Baloyi has fired shots at award-winning music producer and businesswoman DJ Zinhle in a recent video. The Umlilo hitmaker has been charting trends and making headlines after sharing her thoughts on unemployment during an interview.

Speaking in an interview after DJ Zinhle's controversial interview, Nota Baloyi questioned the star's talent. He said that DJ Zinhle has people making music for her. He said:

"DJ Zinhle is not a talented music maker. She does not make music, she has people make music for her. She is a brand that attaches itself to popular music. She is a DJ, she promotes music."

Fans agree with Nota Baloyi's thoughts on DJ Zinhle

Surprisingly, fans agreed with the outspoken music executive. Many even revealed that they don't even know why DJ Zinhle is famous.

@mabasotf commented:

"True, I don't even know one song from her."

@XUFFLER wrote:

"She’s an unlistenable South African artist."

@Ltd_Pty_ added:

"Nota dropped no lies."

@BasterRus20895 commented:

"Meaning she's unskilled in making music, but employable to promote music, some people are lucky!"

@iluvmzansi2 said:

"And yet she wants to say South African youth are not employable "

DJ Zinhle apologises and explains unemployable youth comments

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Zinhle was on Radio 702, where she discussed unemployment. A snippet of her interview went viral after she said that a lot of people lack skills.

