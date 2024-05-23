Mafikizolo singer Nhlanhla Mafu stunned social media with a viral picture in an orange two-piece from her clothing line NNVintage

Mafikizolo singer and fashion designer Nhlanhla Mafu is ageing like fine wine. The star recently left Mzansi's jaws on the floor when her hot picture went viral on social media.

Mafikizolo singer Nhlanhla Mafu stuns in hot picture

South African singer Nhlanhla Mafu definitely knows how to steal attention on social media. A picture of the star rocking an orange two-piece has gone viral online.

The picture shared by the popular entertainment blog MDN News shows Nhlanhla rocking the stunning swimwear from her clothing line NNVintage.

Fans share thoughts on Nhlanhla Mafu's look

As expected, social media users shared thoughts on the star's look. Some commended her for her looks saying she doesn't look her age. Other naysayers also dropped some negative comments about the star.

@kaMalambule wrote:

"Another nice one. Honour Zuma must give them lessons about showing skin."

@lekoloanemanam2 commented:

"Why do most women after getting divorced start wearing half naked?"

@collenyiko noted:

"Guys don’t airbrush your knees, you always look awkward just like that big brother Khosi."

@XUFFLER said:

"Isn’t she 60 already? "

@roovisky070823 added:

"Then our mothers still warn us to stay away from older women mina Ngeke "

@Lethabo4991 wrote:

"Glad to see her enjoying her freedom since she divorced that ANC guy"

Khosi Twala accused of public indecency after her sultry video went viral

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that reality television star Khosi Twala landed on the Mzansi social media trending list after her saucy video went viral online. We all know Khosi has been praised for her killer curves, but it looks like she took it too far.

Social media users had a lot to say after Khosi Twala's sultry video trended. The Big Brother Titans winner showed off her hot body in the clip.

