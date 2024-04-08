Emtee hinted at reconciling with his wife Nicole, announcing the birth of his new baby and referencing his wife and two sons in a plea to potential hijackers

Fans reacted with surprise and confusion, as Emtee and Nicole had previously filed for divorce in 2023, making the news unexpected

Social media users had mixed reactions, with some questioning their relationship status and others congratulating them

Emtee recently revealed that he welcomed another baby with his on-and-off wife Nicole Kendall Chinsamy. The controversial rapper shared a cryptic post seemingly confirming they are back together.

Emtee has seemingly confirmed that he is back with his wife. Image: @emteethehustla

Are Emtee and Nicole back together?

Mzansi rapper Emtee and his estranged wife seem to be back together. The two who have one of the most tumultuous marriages in the Mzansi entertainment industry kissed and made up after filing for divorce in 2023.

Taking to his X page recently, the controversial rapper hinted that he was back with his wife when he pleaded with hijackers not to mess with him because he has a newborn baby, a wife and two sons to feed. He wrote:

"Bafethu. Don’t mean to disturb your job. Just don’t hijack me. I have a new born, 2 boys and a wife. I’m just tryna feed my kids. "

Fans react to Emtee's cryptic post

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the rapper's post. Some commented about the hijacking pandemic in Mzansi. Others wanted clarification about his relationship status.

@BrianDakuse asked:

"Didn't you divorce?"

@Semoola added:

"And who should be Hijacked? Tell them to not even hijack people."

@PeaceMagents04 commented:

"So others asked for it? You think they never said before their last breath? This is a Ctupid tweet in the very sensitive time you should have said nothing on this one."

@maanda_maanda7 said:

"Congratulations my king wish you long live with your family, just be safe guys."

@RoriMabuela wrote:

"Hebanna weren't you the one here swearing at your wife saying you want nothing to do with her??? Now you have a wife again Hebanna."

