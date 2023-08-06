Letoya has spoken out against claims that her wife reportedly beat her severely

Her response came after media reports that she was assaulted by Lebo Keswa and was escorted by cops to her home to fetch her belongings

Netizens stood behind her and encouraged her to ignore the haters and focus on her career

Letoya has clapped back against allegations that her wife had abused her. Image: @letoyamakhenep

Source: Instagram

Actress and TV personality Letoya Makhene-Pulumo has clapped back against allegations that her wife, Lebo Keswa, physically assaulted her.

The actress responded with a list of achievements she has been working on and slammed the media for dragging her name through the mud during Women's Month.

Letoya responds to abuse allegations against her wife

Letoya went on a rant after Sunday World published allegations of abuse against Lebo Keswa. The article claims that two police vans escorted Letoya after she fought with her wife. It was further alleged that she was beaten black and blue and, as such, was forced to cut her dreadlocks.

However, Letoya issued a scathing criticism against the allegations.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the actress said that instead of being celebrated for her recent achievements during Women's Month, which include being an advisor in an upcoming series, shooting a telenovela, and starring in two movies that were ranked in the top five locally and in the USA, she had been brought down.

"My family will handle this gracefully, with our heads held up high, and we will hold each other's hands. You don't even stop to think how your tacky write-ups will affect our families, our work and our brands."

She said that she and Lebo wonder how they would have to explain the allegations to the women who have been abused and whom they've assisted. She then ended the post by saying she would continue cooking chicken curry and enjoying her Sunday.

South Africans support Letoya against abuse allegations

Netizens on Instagram threw their support behind her and bashed the allegations.

Tsikinoski86 said:

"I read the headline and immediately got annoyed. Yet another lie to try and damage your thriving career. Umuntu omnyama doesn't want to see others succeed."

Ramodikeklaas commented:

"Don't mind them. Keep your peace after only people with low and limited IQ believe and take South African media seriously. Still, to those of us who are independent thinkers, we never listen to them."

Mathu_so added:

"You know the devil hates peace, prosperity and love. His agents came out again as instructed."

Sthomasmimi remarked:

"A dog doesn't bark to a standing car, but only to a moving car. Keep walking."

Thandokazi139 gave words of courage.

"I know you are a strong woman. That's what I like about you. Carry on with your life and your work. People will always talk sh*t and lies, trying to drag you down because of jealousy."

Letoya bagged a new role on a Netflix series

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that Letoya bagged a new role on Netflix's series Home Wrecker.

The actress shared her news on social media and shed light on the character and what she enjoys portraying her.

She also spoke about how challenging it was to shoot the series during COVID-19 restrictions.

