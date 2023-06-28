Former Generations: The Legacy star Letoya Makhene has bagged a new movie role on Netflix titled Home Wrecker

The actress had been away from the acting spotlight for a while now, but she returns with a more heated role

She stars alongside actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa and the movie is produced by Salamina Mosese

Letoya Makhene is back with an even more epic movie role on Netflix.

Actress Letoya Makhene said portraying her character Kenzie on Netflix's 'Home Wrecker' was “psychotic and fun". Image: @letoyamakhenep

Source: Instagram

The star became a household name playing the character Tshidi Phakade on Generations: The Legacy.

Letoya shares her new movie role and speaks on the experience shooting the film

Taking to her Instagram page, Letoya noted that some of her supporters had thought she had stopped acting.

Her hiatus has come to an end as she has a new Netflix movie coming up.

"So I know that you all thought that I had given up on acting….NOPE!!! I am excited to announce that my first @netflixsa film is finally coming to your screens."

Letoya then opened up on how to was shooting the film during COVID-19 restrictions but applauds the team for wrapping things up without any interferences.

According to the actress, the character allowed her to have an out-of-body experience and explore her more psychotic side.

"Thank you to my amazing producers @salaminamosese for having so much faith in me and allowing me to take this character to the extremes that I did. Once again, having an out-of-body experience and being completely PSYCHOTIC was FUN!"

The film will premiere on 7 July on Netflix SA.

Fans congratulate Letoya Makhene

Netizens are elated that Letoya is returning to our screens again.

@khaya_dladla said:

"Congratulations, lovers… I saw this, and I’m very excited

@salaminamosese said:

"Can’t wait for people to see what you did with this character. Goosebumps all the way!!!! Congratulations baby. You made mine and @stephina_zwane dreams come true- to work with you is a thrill."

@znombona said:

"YAAAAASSSSS Toya!! CONGRATULATIONS MAMA."

@officialbushley_masibisi said:

"Yay I've missed you on my screens!"

@kylecliftonfitzgerald said:

"Cannot wait to see this!!!!"

Letoya shares the trailer for the Home Wrecker

The actress has also shared the trailer for the new film, where she and Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa battle it out as Kenzie goes to extremes to take her life from her.

Enhle Mbali bags an international award for Best Actress

In more entertainment news from Briefly News, Enhle Mbali Mlothswa shared that she won an award for Best Actress by SCREEN ATX in the United States.

The actress scored this role for her enthralling performance in the limited series Four Walls.

