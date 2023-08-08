A desperate mother has killed her three young children and then took her own life in Butterworth, Eastern Cape

The lady was reportedly heavily in debt and overwhelmed by the reality of a financial situation at the time of the murder-suicide

The police have opened an inquest, in addition to three murder dockets, to investigate the tragic incident

BUTTERWORTH - Overwhelming poverty has driven a desperate mother to do the unthinkable. Bongeka Buso tragically killed her three children before taking her own life in Butterworth, Eastern Cape.

Eastern Cape mother poisons and stabs children before hanging herself

The 38-year-old woman allegedly poisoned her two younger children, aged five and eight, and stabbed her 14-year-old daughter before she hung herself. The bodies of the deceased who discovered by a debt collector who came to the Buso's house looking for repayment on a loan.

The police recovered a suicide note from the scene, which indicated that Buso, who the community described as an introvert, had become overwhelmed by her financial problems.

Grief-stricken family members said that the 38-year-old mother was deeply in debt and that the family had not eaten and weeks, Daily Maverick reported.

Older child tries to stop murders

Questions arose as to why the older girl was killed in a different manner than her younger siblings. It is understood that the 14-year-old tried to stop her mother from feeding her younger siblings the last of the family's food laced with Ratex.

Police believe that an altercation ensued, resulting in the teenager being stabbed in the neck. The girl's body was found next to the bed, while the two younger kids were found on the bed.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that an inquest and three murder dockets would be opened for investigation, Drum reported.

South Africans heartbroken by Eastern Cape murder

Below are some comments:

Philisiwe Pokkie Hlophe said:

"I have a friend who's struggling so much, and I worry every day that we could wake up to such news. She has tried to take her life."

Nombulelo Mabena commented:

"It's this messed up life, I don't judge her at all. God forgive her, it was too much ...We are all feeling the pressure, it's hard."

Neo Moiloa added:

"I feel like (could be wrong) she probably couldn’t manage anymore."

Noma Makgothi criticised:

"I can't understand the logic of thinking you are doing the children a favour by killing them when you are thinking yourself."

Mom of SA Doc accused of killing kids in New Zealand details daughters failing mental health before murders

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that the mother of Lauren Dickason, on trial for killing her three daughters, took the stand in defence of her daughter in a New Zealand court.

Wendy Fawkes told the court how her daughter struggled with mental health issues, which became more pronounced when the young family emigrated to New Zealand.

Dickason followed her husband, orthopaedic surgeon Dr Graham Dickason, to New Zealand with their daughters, six-year-old Liane and two-year-old twins Maya and Karla, in tow.

