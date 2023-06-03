A Free State woman was arrested on two charges of murder in connection with her two sons' deaths

The two teenage boys died after they allegedly ate food that was cooked by the 38-year-old woman

The police said investigations are continuing even though the mother also fell sick from the same food

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A mother believed to have killed her two teenage boys was arrested in the Free State. Image: Stock photos

Source: Getty Images

FREE STATE - A woman suspected of murdering her two sons was arrested by the police on Thursday in Tseki, Free State.

The two teenage boys, aged 15 and 19, ate food believed to be prepared by their mother when they arrived from school. According to TimesLIVE, police spokesperson Sgt Mahlomola Kareli said the boys fell sick and were rushed to a nearby hospital in a private car.

Kareli added that the boys died while being treated in the emergency room.

Teenagers' mother suffers the same illness as her dead sons

The 38-year-old mother returned home, and shortly after her arrival, she also fell ill with the same symptoms and was taken to the hospital, reported News24.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Kareli said she was arrested on two charges of murder while she was still hospitalised. The police are conducting further investigations into the circumstances of the teenagers' deaths.

South Africans horrified about the Free State murders

Mazula Segapo mentioned:

"Something is wrong within this country. "

Senzo Inno Mgoduka wrote:

"But if she ate the same food and had the same symptoms I doubt she is responsible for their death. Maybe someone else wanted them all dead, further investigations need to be done.

Xoliswa Mkhize posted:

"Maybe for life cover they must close this life cover."

Olebogeng Nkagiseng Legote asked:

"What drives a mother to kill her own children?

Mzwesh Fakude asked:

"Ey Nkosi yam what happened to South Africans?"

Sharon Shaz said:

"You mean her own children!‍♀️"

Olebogeng Nkagiseng Legote commented:

"What drives a mother to kill her own children? This is just tragic."

KZN woman arrested for allegedly beating up her 14-year-old niece for 3 hours, Mzansi feels sorry for teen

In another story, Briefly News reported that a 14-year-old girl who ran away from her home after suffering abuse at the hands of her aunt has been taken in by social workers.

The girl was found 5km from her home in Hluhluwe, KwaZulu-Natal after her caregiver allegedly assaulted her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News