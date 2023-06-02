The South African doctor who allegedly murdered her three daughters in New Zealand will stand trial in July

Lauren Dickason allegedly killed her children shortly after the family emigrated to New Zealand to start a new life

The former doctor and mother of three plans to use the insanity defence for her trial in the Christchurch High Court

CHRISTCHURCH - A former general practitioner accused of killing her three daughters shortly after emigrating to New Zealand has received the date for her much-anticipated trial.

Former SA doctor Lauren Dickason plans to use the insanity defence when she goes on trial for the murder of her three daughters. Image: stock images

Lauren Dickason will stand trial in the Christchurch High Court on 17 July, where she plans to use the insanity plea for the murder of her little girls.

Lauren Dickason's Husband comes home to find 3 daughters lifeless

Dickason was arrested in September 2021 after her husband came home from a business dinner to find six-year-old Liané and two-year-old twins Maya and Karla lifeless in their Timaru home, New Zealand Herald reported.

The former GP was allegedly discovered in a critical condition.

The tragic triple murder occurred one week after Dickason and her daughters joined her orthopaedic surgeon Husband in New Zealand, where he secured a new job.

The family had just spent the previous two weeks in Covid-19 quarantine after arriving in the country.

SA mom's legal teams plan to bring in experts to argue insanity defence

Dickason has been held at a psychiatric unit since her arrest but came out for the first time in public for a brief court appearance at the Christchurch High Court on Thursday, 1 June.

Her legal team plans to call three expert witnesses to argue that Dickason suffered from temporary insanity during the murders. In contrast, what prosecution intends to call a witness to argue against the opinion, TimesLIVE reported.

Mzansi shocked by SA mom who killed her daughters in New Zealand

Below are some comments:

Kettie Lundu said:

"Tjoo, I wonder what was in her mind."

Phumeza Ladlokova added:

" I wonder why."

Dee Flocc speculated:

"Mentally ill."

Thembile Ndanda questioned:

"Why did this woman kill innocent kids?"

Samantha Clark demanded:

"I remember this story. Lock her up for life! She is a disgrace and should be ashamed of what she did to those innocent children. Sies!"

