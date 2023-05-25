A couple have been arrested for allegedly physically assaulting their eight-year-old daughter and causing her death

The little girl was staying with her stepmother and biological father when community members became suspicious that she was being abused

Police are investigating a case of murder and two counts of infringement of the Immigration Act

LIMPOPO - A couple from Limpopo have been arrested following the death of an eight-year-old girl under their care at Mogaung village in the Sekhukhune district.

A couple has been arrested after their eight-year-old daughter died because of physical abuse. Image: Stock photo

Source: Getty Images

Community suspects couple of abusing 8-year-old daughter

The little girl was staying with her biological father and stepmother when the community became suspicious that the couple was abusing their daughter.

According to a press release from Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, a suspicious series of incidents involving the child spurred one of the community members to approach the family on Wednesday, 24 May.

Concerned community members rush 8-year-old abuse victim to hospital

The good samaritan discovered that the little girl had been physically assaulted to the point that she had sustained serious injuries.

The community called an ambulance, which rushed the little girl to the nearest hospital for urgent medical attention. Still, the eight-year-old succumbed to her injuries after arriving at the medical facility.

Limpopo police are investigating a case of murder and two counts of contravention of the Immigration Act. The suspects will appear in the Nebo Magistrate's Court on Friday, 26 May, TimesLIVE reported.

