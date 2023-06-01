An alleged state witness was brutally gunned down near the Wynberg Magistrates Court in Cape Town

The woman had reported just attended a case at the court when an unidentified shooter gunned her down

CCTV footage of the shooting has made the rounds on social media and left citizens reeling over the brazenness of the murder

CAPE TOWN - The shocking footage of an execution-style murder of an alleged state witness has been making the rounds on social media.

The assassination of an alleged state witness outside the Wynberg Magistrate's Court was caught on CCTV. Image: Stock photo

Source: Getty Images

The apparent assassination, caught on CCTV, happened not far from the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Thursday, 25 May.

Women gunned down near Wynberg Magistrate's Court

According to Wynberg CPF's Shamila Nicholas, the victim was believed to be a state witness in a case that dated back to 2018, TimesLIVE reported.

The woman was walking on Church Street after reportedly appearing in the magistrate's court, where she was attending a court case.

The gunman allegedly stalked the victim from the courthouse, ran up behind her and fired two shots, fatally wounding the alleged state witness.

Cape Town police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said that the authorities were investigating a case of murder and trying to uncover the motive of the shooting, IOL reported.

South Africans are reeling from shocking footage of alleged state witness' execution

Below are some comments:

@lord_MD16 said:

"Crime in South Africa is out of control."

@CharmPAINNN mourned:

"My heart breaks for this woman. One minute she's walking, the next, her life is taken viciously."

@malusimudau_ pointed out:

"This is very similar to the AKA hit"

@AlfredZNcube added:

"This looks like someone who is well-trained to shoot. So sad."

@mkhulisimveli commented:

"Murder in cold blood, right next to a court and a police station."

@teezthato complained

"Captured on CCTV camera, but it will take 10 years to find this killer, or he/she won't be found at all."

@lwandleduma79 claimed:

"This is so wrong on all levels."

@LskBusinessMan stated:

"This country is the pits."

