A 14-year-old girl accused of murdering her boyfriend's ex-girlfriend opened up about her crimes

The girl was speaking at the launch of the social development department's Child Protection Week in KZN

The minor shared how her life had not been the same since she committed the murder but has hopes of finishing school

DURBAN - A 14-year-old girl arrested for murdering her boyfriend's ex-girlfriend has expressed remorse for her crime.

A 14-year-old girl who allegedly fatally stabbed her boyfriend's girlfriend says her life has never been the same since she committed murder. Image: stock image

Source: Getty Images

The girl spoke at the Child Protection Week launch at the KwaZulu-Natal Child and Youth Care Centre (CYCC) on Sunday, 28 May.

14-year old murder accused expresses remorse and share hope about finishing school

The minor was arrested on 17 January after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend's ex-girlfriend and detailed how her life had never been the same since she committed the murder.

She said that even though she was arrested, she still had hopes of finishing Grade 7 and becoming a doctor one day, TimesLIVE reported.

A CYCC is a facility established to house children in trouble with the law who are awaiting trial or sentencing in addition to those who have been sentenced.

Deputy social development minister visits KZN CYCC for child protection week

Deputy Minister of Social Development Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu was at the Durban facility to interact with the children during Child Protection Week.

The campaign is a week long programme aimed at encouraging all sectors of society to care for and protect children, the Department of Social Development claimed.

Bogopane-Zulu tried to encourage the children housed at the CYCC and assure them that everyone makes mistakes.

Deputy minister Bogopane-Zulu said:

"Do not let this situation define who you are. Through your child youth care workers, you can request to speak to those you have done wrong and apologise as you reclaim your lives.”

Mzansi shocked 14-year-old girl murdered boyfriend's ex-girlfriend

Below are some comments:

@LindaDX1 said:

"14-year-old and already a murder suspect."

@pheladi_mashao claimed:

Lock her up and throw away the key. She is already a danger to the society

@GodessOshun questioned:

"Fighting for a boy age of 14?"

@RaboK__ added:

"KZN needs to be closed off and dealt with accordingly. The lawlessness is unbecoming."

@RefilweI exclaimed:

What? This is insane!

Irish woman accused of double murder in home country extradited from Bloemfontein almost 10 years after crimes

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that the Irish fugitive nabbed in an Interpol-led sting in October 2022 is finally heading back home to answer for her crimes.

Ruth Lawrence is wanted for a double murder in Ireland in 2014 and was found hunkered down in Bloemfontein after eight years on the run.

Police spokesperson Maj-Gen Mathapelo Peters said a member of the Irish police arrived in South Africa this week to transport her back to her home country.

