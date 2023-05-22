A 14-year-old girl suffered an imaginable ordeal at the hands of her aunt in KwaZulu-Natal

The girl's aunt allegedly beat up the teenager for three hours leading the girl to run away to a village 5km away from her home

The young girl is now under the care of the Department of Social Development as she recovers

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

DURBAN - A 14-year-old girl who ran away from her home after suffering abuse at the hands of her aunt has been taken in by social workers.

A KwaZulu-Natal woman has been arrested for allegedly beating up her 14-year-old niece for three hours. Images: Vladimir Vladimirov & Jasmin Merdan

Source: Getty Images

The girl was found 5km from her home in Hluhluwe, KwaZulu-Natal after her caregiver allegedly assaulted her.

Aunt accused of beating up her niece for three hours

According to IOL, the aunt beat up the teenager for at least three hours on Wednesday, 17 May.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza described the assault as barbaric and a complete disregard for the child's human rights.

The MEC added that no one child should ever go through what the 14-year-old went through.

"The assault on this child violates her rights and goes against the principles of justice, compassion and protection that society should uphold. The abuse of children is unequivocally unconstitutional and reprehensible," said Khoza.

Khoza urged South Africans to protect children and proactive report cases of child abuse to prevent further harm.

14-Year-old girl allegedly beaten up by aunt who took her in after mom's death

The child was taken in by her aunt after her mother died. The MEC stated that the teenager did not deserve that kind of treatment, especially from someone entrusted to look after her after losing a parent.

According to TimesLIVE, the Department of Social Development has offered the 14-year-old girl counselling and will oversee her long-term safety and well-being.

The department will also liaise with the police to ensure the girl's perpetrator is brought to book.

South Africans feel sorry for teen girl allegedly assaulted by aunt

Zolisa Mateyise said:

"This is painful, but we can't really be surprised as it is always the case when aunts and uncles take care of their nieces and nephews when their parents have passed away."

Tubatsi Malakwane said:

"Shame, poor girl. I'm sure, she was forced to do something she can't stand as a teen. Some anties are heartless out there "

Winile Malume Gxabuza said:

"Aunts are so abusive nxaaa!"

Lehlohonolo Felix

"I haven't beaten my kids, but they are disciplined "

Missing 5-year-old boy found locked inside classroom for entire weekend, Mzansi wants justice for family

Briefly News previously reported that a five-year-old boy went through a horrifying experience after being locked in a classroom and left there for the whole weekend.

Masonwabe Mapolisa's mother frantically searched for her son with the help of community members, only to find out that Masonwabe never left JA Ncaca Primary School in Lingelihle, Cradock, when school ended.

The boy's mother, Disedo Somatamba, was puzzled when her son did not come home on Friday. The family went to the police to report her son missing, and the Karoo community was alerted about the missing child.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News