Deputy Minister of Social Development Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu urged residents to report cases of statutory rape

She was speaking in Lusikisiki, which is a small town that has been identified as a hotspot for teenage pregnancy

Bogopane-Zulu addressed the residents in Child Protection Week and said communities need to get serious about protecting children

EASTERN CAPE - In honour of Child Protection Week, Deputy Minister of Social Development Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu called on communities to play an active role in protecting children. She was speaking during the launch of the week in Lusikisiki, a small town identified as a hotspot for teenage pregnancy.

In the past two years, the town has reported over 671 cases of girls aged 10 to 14 being impregnated. The deputy minister urged residents to report cases of statutory rape against people who have sexual relations with and impregnate children.

Deputy Minister of Social Development Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu urges residents to report offenders practising sex with underage partners. Image: Thomas J Mashabela/Flickr & Stock image



Bogopane-Zulu said the government, organisations and community and traditional leaders have a slow response to open cases of statutory rape. She reminded residents that the law indicates that if children aged under 16 have sex, it is considered statutory rape, SABC News reported. She added that it is time communities get serious about protecting children.

Members of organisations in the country share the same sentiments. Commenting on the matter, spokesperson for Women and Men Against Child Abuse, Ngaa Murombedzi, said teenage pregnancy in South Africa is a catastrophic tragedy.

Director for the Teddy Bear Foundation, Dr Shaheda Omar, told SowetanLIVE that the country's legislation needs to tighten the grip on offenders.

South Africans react to National Child Protection Week

Social media users believe that statutory rape needs to be taken more seriously in the country:

@mtshali_O said:

“Who should open these cases are the hospital social workers who these teenage mothers are always referred to after giving birth and just get counselled and it ends there?”

@tebogokhaas commented:

“Make it a crime for anyone to conceal knowledge of a statutory rape.”

Madimetja Dez Tauatswala added:

“SA needs a legislative reform that should focus on ensuring that every citizen gets a better protection, not to be killed by criminals while also tightening the grip on criminals.”

Expert says 70% of teen pregnancies unplanned during Covid-19 pandemic, SA divided

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported an expert has opined that most teenage pregnancies occurring during the Covid-19 pandemic have not been planned or wanted. Dr Kim Jonas, a specialist scientist at the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC), made the remarks during a webinar on Friday.

Social behaviour change to reduce risky sexual behaviour amongst youth and create awareness on prevention of statutory rape was the title for the webinar, reported News24.

