Renowned life coach, Amanda Ndiki, was booked to speak at the Tshwane University of Technology

Snippets of her speech are going around on social in which she reveals that she has been celibate for 11 years

Her decision to remain celibate shocked the TUT students and the video of their reaction went viral on TikTok

A video of Amanda Ndiki talking about being single went viral. Image: @amandandiki/Instagram and @amogelangvlogs/TikTok

Source: UGC

A TikTok video of Amanda Ndiki motivating Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) students got social media buzzing.

The life coach and author touched on the subject of purpose in her speech. She said the students needed to master their self-identity if they wanted to prosper in life. But what got the TUT kids and social media roaring was her revelation that she has been single for 11 years.

The footage was posted by @amogelangvlogs on TikTok, and many people in the comments found it hard to believe that an accomplished woman like Amanda was purposefully celibate.

Video of Amanda Ndiki talking about being single gets SA talking

Some of the 265 000 people who saw the clip highlighted the benefits of abstinence and shared the longest time they have gone without physical intimacy.

Health experts list the advantages of going celibate

According to Choosing Therapy celibacy can have psychological benefits and people who choose that lifestyle have more time to focus on other things like school or their careers.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi TikTok users weigh in on celibacy and relationships

@thabangn418 said:

"It's possible, some of us have been single all our lives."

@user151172970280 posted:

"Celibacy brings clarity."

@lesamodiba wrote:

"Been single for four years and honestly it's normal and it's good."

@billymendoza8 commented:

"It's true she even wrote a book about it, very successful businesswoman and oh a life coach also."

@mokopu1812 mentioned:

"I can see this happening. It’s not easy to compromise standards and happiness just to tick the relationship box."

@nthabi28 posted:

"And there's nothing wrong with it than being in a toxic relationship and one day she will find the one."

@user_libra05 added:

"The fact is, relationships are a distraction. Big up to her."

@madamdee01 commented:

"It’s better to be single shame because there’s absolutely nothing in the streets like absolutely nothing."

