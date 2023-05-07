One young lady in KZN has left many people in awe after she shared that she’s become an admitted high court attorney

The woman posted photos of the auspicious day on social media and looked lovely in all black

She also celebrated the day with her family members, who seemed proud of her wonderful accomplishment

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A young lady is over the moon about becoming a high court attorney and posted about her wonderful milestone on Twitter.

Legal eagle @Mathethezana looked stunning on the day she became an attorney. Image: @Mathethezana.

Source: Twitter

The sis shared photos from the wonderful day and looked pretty, wearing all black for the auspicious occasion.

Twitter user, @Mathethezana, shared the day with a few special people in her life, and captioned her post:

“An admitted attorney. What a wonderful experience!”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Here is the tweet:

Netizens proud of newly minted attorney of the high court

Many people wished the lovely lady well on her wonderful achievement.

Here are some of the top reactions, as compiled by Briefly News:

@snmbuthuma said:

“Congratulations, Sthe.”

@LetukaMolati added:

“Welcome to the club of the learned men and women of the honourable profession. You're going to read every day until retirement.”

@Consumercommuni wished her the best:

“Congratulations, and all the best.”

@salma_khumalo complimented her looks:

“Oh, you’re so beautiful.”

Renowned human rights lawyer and activist who grew up in backyard dwelling inspires people with success

In another inspiring story about a legal eagle by Briefly News, well-known Mzansi lawyer and human rights activist, Melene Rossouw, is a fierce woman who goes after what she wants in life.

The attorney, who was born and bred in Bellville, Cape Town, is a talented woman of wonder.

Even though she grew up poor in a backyard dwelling, she has excelled in multiple sectors.

Melene is also a fierce women's rights activist and co-found a non-profit organisation called Women Lead Movement, which advocates for gender equality.

Her work as an activist and her inspiring story of hope has garnered her a spot on the Briefly News' Women of Wonder list for 2022.

The inspiring lady also uses her position to motivate other young girls and is a fierce gender equality activist.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News