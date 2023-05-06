Miss South Africa 2022, Ndavi Nokeri has this week premiered the first episode of her educational podcast

The beauty queen started the podcast as part of her Ed-Unite campaign, which is an initiative focused on ensuring that all young people have access to education

In her maiden episode, the beauty queen and her two guests discussed funding challenges that students often face

Miss South Africa (Miss SA) 2022, Ndavi Nokeri shared a clip showcasing the first episode of her new podcast.

Ndavi Nokeri is an avid education advocate.

Source: Instagram

The podcast forms part of the Ed-Unite campaign, which aims to ensure that young people in South Africa have access to education, regardless of their economic backgrounds.

In an interview with the Saturday Star, the beauty queen explained the motivations behind the podcast:

“Through the podcast, we are able to reach more people, and have meaningful conversations that can shift mindsets as well, and steer our society to becoming more conducive and inclusive of education.”

Miss SA education podcast a hit

In her maiden episode, which was posted this week, Ndavi and her two guests, Karabo Mohale, the deputy chairperson of the NYDA, and Lennox Wasara, a Mastercard Foundation alumni, discussed funding issues students often face.

Here is the Instagram post, wherein she shared a highlight from the informative podcast:

Many netizens were inspired by Miss SA for her important work on the education front.

Briefly News compiled some top reactions:

lebolion_sa commented:

“What an important conversation to have. Education should be accessible to everyone.”

_sethu.myeza was impressed:

“This conversation.”

gracemakwaza reacted:

"Loved this conversation so much!"

iamlindani.m noted:

"The guy speaking is hot, his voice."

