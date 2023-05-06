One young Mzansi woman has managed to compact all her necessary living items within a smaller, one-roomed space

The gorgeous lady posted a few photographs of the rented room on social media, with the neat decor and effective use of space wowing people

Her comment section was packed full of compliments, with people in awe of how neat her home, and more especially, her bed, looked

One young South African lady is perfectly utilising the one-roomed home she has available to her.

Nsimeko Kwetsima has a neat one-room. Image: Nsimeko Kwetsima.

The innovative woman posted pictures of her home on a wildly popular interactive Facebook group, where people share snaps of their places and offer advice to one another about improvements.

Facebook user, Nsimeko Kwetsima, had every item in space, her home looked clean, and her bedroom and the bedding used were chic.

The hun’s caption read:

“My rented room.”

Social media users love young woman’s one-roomed living space

Nsimeko received many complimentary messages from Facebook users about her home.

Here are the best reactions:

Zaza Mbatha KaShandu KaNdaba said:

“Nice and neat. Well done. Positive criticism: I would put the stove where the fridge is and the fridge where the stove is so that food splatter from the pot doesn't stain the TV, but otherwise everything looks amazing.”

Paballo Sharon Banda remarked:

“You are so well organised.”

Ntokozo KaMkhize Nxumalo seemed impressed:

“Absolutely gorgeous. What a wow!”

Blessing Blessing advised:

“Adjust that gas cooker from the television side.”

Mbili Amor asked:

“What do you call that ‘mat’ on the wall? I need one.”

Nkhabu Moejane wrote:

“Absolutely gorgeous!”

Bianca Ngandu shared their thoughts:

“The TV shouldn't be near the cooker [but all in all, the space is] nice and neat.”

