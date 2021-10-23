Malema Promises to Pay Unemployed Students a “Graduate Allowance”

EFF leader Julius Malema told student members near Cape Town that the party would introduce a "graduation allowance" if elected

The party plans on paying unemployed graduates while they are out on the job hunt

South Africa has a 40% graduation unemployment rate which discourages young people from studying

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

BELLVILLE - Julius Malema, the leader of the EFF, delivered a speech to student members in Bellville, Cape Town.

He has been hitting the campaign trail hard, trying to win hearts and minds ahead of the local government elections.

Julius Malema wants to encourage more South Africans to study and promises a "graduate allowance". Photo credit: @EFFSouthAfrica

Source: Twitter

While addressing the students, Malema promised them that if the EFF were to win local elections and eventually national elections, they would make some sweeping changes.

Graduation allowance

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

One of these proposed changes would be what Malema called a "graduation allowance". The EFF would pay unemployed students while they were looking for work.

SABC News reported that Malema said that the EFF would generate a list of all graduates and what their qualifications were. He believes that the allowance would encourage young South Africans to study without the fear of being unemployed after they graduate.

Currently, the graduation unemployment rate in South Africa is over 40% for people aged between 15 and 24 according to Stats SA.

“These wine farms, they are ours": Malema promises to expropriate Stellenbosch land

Earlier, Briefly News reported that EFF leader Julius Malema's determination to take over all municipalities in South Africa led him to Kayamnandi in Stellenbosch, Western Cape to canvas for votes.

The Western Cape is has been run by the Democratic Alliance for a number of years and Malema is aware that winning the municipality would be difficult since the DA won with a majority of 78% in 2016.

Malema wants change Stellenbosch

Malema told supporters that he plans to change Stellenbosch from a racist town. He said that he planned to make Stellenbosch a better place for all people living in it, whether white, Indian, black or coloured.

"The EFF wants people to stay together as one and respect one another," said Malema.

ANC becomes the butt of Julius Malema's joke at EFF rally: "Yellow T-shirt-wearing people"

Briefly News previously reported that people wearing ANC T-shirts who decided to appear at a recent EFF rally in the Renosterberg Local Municipality in the Northern Cape were not spared by Julius Malema's sharp tongue.

Malema's visit to the area on Monday, 18 October came just two weeks before the local general elections on 1 November.

A video of the politician's address, during which he makes remarks at a sparse group of people in ANC T-shirts, is doing the rounds on social media.

The caption read:

"CIC, @Julius_S_Malema, welcoming yellow t-shirts wearing people who attended our meeting. We understand that people are hungry for leadership, and only the EFF has leadership in this entire country. #LandAndJobsManje #VoteEFF."

Source: Briefly.co.za