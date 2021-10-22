Commander in Chief of the Economic Freedom Fighters Julius Malema says he hopes the party can get five more votes in Stellenbosch than it did in the last elections

Malema as stated that he wants to change Stellenbosch from being a racist town into a more inclusive place for all races

The leader of the Red Berets says should the EFF come into power, the party would expropriate Stellenbosch wine farms without compensation

STELLENBOSCH - EFF leader Julius Malema's determination to take over all municipalities in South Africa led him to Kayamnandi in Stellenbosch, Western Cape to canvas for votes.

The Western Cape is has been run by the Democratic Alliance for a number of years and Malema is aware that winning the municipality would be difficult since the DA won with a majority of 78% in 2016.

He told his supporters at an EFF rally on Thursday that he would be happy if the party got at least five more votes at the municipal elections on 1 November, according to TimesLIVE.

Malema wants change Stellenbosch

Malema told supporters that he plans to change Stellenbosch from a racist town. He said that he planned to make Stellenbosch a better place for all people living in it, whether white, Indian, black or coloured.

"The EFF wants people to stay together as one and respect one another," said Malema.

He told supporters that he has no qualms with white people but has an issue with white supremacy and white arrogance.

Malema plans to expropriate wine farms in Stellenbosch

Despite being aware that the EFF has a slim chance to win the Stellenbosch municipality at the polls, that did not stop Malema from stating that the party would expropriate wine farms without compensation.

He told supporters that the wine farms belonged to the people and they will be able to drink the wine once they are expropriated, according to The South African.

“These wine farms, they are ours. We are going to take these farms and drink the wine. When we take the land, they must know we want all of our land," said Malema.

Mzansi reacts to Malema's wine farm promise

@GSF1250F said:

"Maybe start your own wine farm? Show us how its done."

@truthcreator said:

"Not just that... he will open the SA borders to the whole of Africa... IMMEDIATELY."

@Wildholic1 said:

"So we go from a government of thieves to one full of dronkies. Lovely.!!!"

@GatvolZ said:

"Clearly there isn't a single intelligent cell in this man's brain. @Julius_S_Malema did your mama drop you on your head when you were born?"

