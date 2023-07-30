The final-year medical student from KwaZulu-Natal, who passed away in the Philippines, was laid to rest

The government offered assistance in repatriating the 28-year-old's remains after her family asked for help on social media.

During the funeral, the family conveyed their appreciation for the overwhelming support they received

Sinegugu Myeni was laid to rest. Image: Emadlangeni Municipalty

Source: Facebook

EMADLANGENI - Sinegugu Myeni, who died in the Philippines on July 10, was buried in her hometown in Utrecht, KwaZulu-Natal, on Saturday.

Dignified funeral held for Sinegugu Myeni

The final-year medical student was on her way home when she passed away at the airport in the Asian country. The 28-year-old medical student was studying for a master's degree in psychology.

According to EWN, the government stepped in to assist in bringing her remains back home after her family sought help through social media.

Sinegugu Myeni's family thanks South Africans for their support

Ntombenhle Myeni spoke on behalf of the family at the funeral and described Snegugu's death as a significant loss for the family and the community, reported SABCNews.

She expressed their appreciation for the overwhelming support they received from people throughout South Africa, especially from the KwaZulu-Natal.

"We were heartbroken, we thought we might not be able to bury our child, but you made it possible quickly. For some people, it takes a long time to be able to return the bodies of their loved ones.”

South Africa mourns the loss of a promising medical student

Zenzile Gama said:

"We lost a hero as a country. Condolences to the family, friends, and South Africans."

Masesi Ma commented:

"We leave home to better our lives, not to come back in a coffin. RIP dearest. ️"

Monica Mphato mentioned:

"I am happy that she was brought home to be laid to rest. May her family find comfort and solace in the Lord."

Papang Teledimo wrote:

"Eish. May her soul rest in peace."

Khipheyakhe Khipha posted:

"Yoh, this is deep, though.‍ I wonder what is it exactly that happened to this sister."

