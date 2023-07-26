Sinegugu Myeni's remains will arrive in South Africa on Thursday at OR Tambo International Airport

The 28-year-old woman from KwaZulu-Natal tragically passed away while studying in the Philippines

The KZN provincial government is providing support to ensure Myeni receives a dignified send-off

Sinegugu Myeni's remains will be returned from the Philippines to SA. Image: Sinegugu Myeni

Source: Facebook

The arrival of the remains of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) student Sinegugu Myeni, who passed away in the Philippines on July 10, will be commemorated with a special prayer service at a chapel in OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday.

KZN government repatriates medical student's remains

Accompanied by KZN premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube, Myeni's family and relatives will formally receive her remains, and the burial is scheduled for Saturday.

The Zululand district mayor Thulasizwe Buthelezi and Dube-Ncube played a crucial role in facilitating the repatriation of Myeni's remains to South Africa, reported TimesLIVE.

KZN government to assist in Sinegugu Myeni's funeral

Dube-Ncube extended condolences to the Myeni family saying that the provincial government stands with them during this difficult time.

She added that to ensure Sinegugu receives a dignified send-off, the provincial government has also committed to helping with funeral arrangements.

According to IOL, Sinegugu was a final-year medical student in the Philipines and passed away at the airport on July 10 before she could board a flight back to South Africa.

Sinegugu Myeni's passing touches South Africans

Molly Naidu mentioned:

"Sad indeed, sincere condolences to her family."

Dimakatso Josephine Tsotetsi commented:

"May her soul rest in peace. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. "

Bawinile Ndawonde said:

"But we thank God she's back home, she will be buried with dignity. Siyabonga kwabafake isandla."

Nathi Mhlongo mentioned:

"Very touching and sad rest in power my sister."

Dzunisani Praise asked:

"South Africans go to other countries legally to do legal things but they come back dead why?"

