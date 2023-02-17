Ntsiki Mazwai believes that AKA did not deserve a state funeral after being accused of killing his late fiancée, Anele "Neli" Tembe

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi proposed the state honour, and the opinionated poet called the government official out on Twitter

People had mixed reactions to Ntsiki's post, with the Megacy dragging Mazwai while other netizens backed her up

As more evidence about AKA's late fiancée Anele "Neli" Tembe's suspicious suicide emerges, people are becoming convinced that AKA, who was gunned down on February 10 in Durban, doesn't deserve the honour he's receiving.

Ntsiki Mazwai has called Panyaza Lesufi out for begging the state to hold AKA's funeral. Image: Papi Morake/Getty Images, @akaworldwide/Instagram, and @miss_ntsiki_mazwai/Instagram

Supa Mega was accused of being involved in Neli's death, and recently, City Press reported that Tembe's family lawyer believes that the late rapper killed Anele.

Ntsiki Mazwai calls out Panyaza Lesufi for proposing state funeral for AKA

Taking to Twitter, Ntsiki Mazwai weighed in on Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi's proposal for the state to hold AKA's funeral. The opinionated poet said with the serious allegations circulating about AKA being accused of having a hand in Anele's death, Lesufi's proposal was pure disrespect to the deceased woman.

"Neli Tembe shall not be ignored @lesufi....state funeral samasimba!!!!"

Mzansi shares mixed reactions to Ntsiki Mazwai's Twitter rant

@Faku_Oyifakayo said:

"I'm enjoying every moment you're being ignored and not getting the attention you're longing for in these streets. You're under pressure as you're racing against time to get it. The king is laid to rest Saturday."

@QueenAngela98 shared:

"That misogynistic homophobe annoys me."

@Talimudau posted:

"I agree with you, @Lesufi's idea is pure disrespect to the nation."

@Nolanga15446603 replied:

"I am female and you've just lost a fan."

@omuhlezwane commented:

"I back you 100%."

@zinhledludla95 wrote:

"I agree with uNtsiki. Lesufi akazi wenzan."

@IAmNomsa reacted:

"Attention seeker."

@Siz_FreeThinker also said:

"Naah! Ntsiki is right. You can't use our taxes to celebrate a person whose tendencies of violence might have contributed to the death of a woman. No, it's ludicrous."

@morodi_jerry added:

"Wena you hate all black people who are doing better than you in life. Jealousy will kill you. Konje you failed as a poet and a musician."

Mzansi understands President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to deny AKA state funeral

In related news, Briefly News reported that Kiernan "AKA" Forbes would not be granted a state funeral despite Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi requesting the honour.

President Cyril Ramaphosa denied the request to provide greater financial support towards events surrounding the slain rapper's funeral. AKA and his long-time friend, Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane, were gunned down on Durban's Florida Road last week.

Lesufi's office said he had visited the Forbes family to inform them of the president's decision. According to TimesLIVE, he said AKA should receive some honour.

Source: Briefly News