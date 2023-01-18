Human remains were discovered at a retail store by construction workers at a building in Tembisa, Gauteng

Construction in the building had to be put on hold following the discovery to allow for a thorough search

At least 354 people were killed during the unrest with some families still searching for missing loved ones

TEMBISA - Construction workers at a building site made a gruesome discovery at one of the retailers affected by the 2021 July unrest.

Human remains were discovered in a Tembisa building that was burnt during the 2021 July unrest. Image: Stringer

Source: Getty Images

Human remains were found at the site leading to many believing the body could be a victim of the riots. Construction in the area had to be put on hold following the discovery to allow for a thorough search.

According to News24, at least 354 people were killed during the unrest. Some families are still searching for their loved ones who went missing at the time.

Among those loved ones is Caiphus Moremi whose wife disappeared during the unrest. Speaking to eNCA, he said she left home to go to Tembisa Plaza and has not been seen since.

The Tembisa Plaza caught alight during the unrest with some bodies trapped inside. Police will investigate the discovery.

