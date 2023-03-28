Nadia Nakai has been in everyone's prayers since her boyfriend AKA's murder in February last month

The star recently returned to gigging, and the support she received from her fans, friends and family was overwhelming

She took to her Instagram timeline to pen a heartfelt message to everyone who has been there for her through the journey

Nadia Nakai is grateful for the love she has received since returning to work. The star took a short hiatus from gigging after AKA's murder.

Nadia Nakai has thanked her fans for showing her love as she returns to work. Image: @nadianakai.

Fans, friends and family have been with the star during mourning. Many have sent her messages of strength and love.

Mzansi applauded Bragga for her strength when she performed at a few shows over the weekend. Many admired her strength to pick up the pieces and move on after losing a loved one.

According to ZAlebs, the 40 Bars rapper took to her Instagram page to thank everyone for their unwavering support. She said she sometimes feels undeserving of the love she has been getting lately. Nadia's post read:

"I just want to say THANK YOU to everyone that supported me as I went back to work this weekend. I am so grateful for what people did for me just to make sure I’m okay.

"Sometimes I feel I’m undeserving of the support, the messages, the hugs and love from my friends, family, fans as well as the venues I worked this weekend. It really gave me hope that I will be okay. There are so many genuinely good people out there and I’ll never take it for granted. THANK YOU guys! ❤️"

AKA's father Tony Forbes supports Nadia Nakai at first gig following Supa Mega's death, video warms SA's heart

Keeping up with Nadia Nakai, Briefly News reported that AKA died over six weeks ago, but the pain is still fresh for his loved ones and fans like it happened yesterday. Nadia Nakai has previously shared her struggles about coming to terms with the rapper's passing on social media.

Bragga finally mustered the courage to return to work and performed a gig at Rockets Menlyn on Saturday night.

Tony Forbes tagged along, and he and Nadia posted Instagram stories of their sweet moment honouring AKA on stage.

