Nadia Nakai hosted her first gig following the tragic death of AKA and looked like she was in a better mind frame

The rapper was accompanied by AKA's father, Tony Forbes, and they were captured in a heartwarming video

Nadia and Tony vibed to AKA's song in front of clubgoers, and their support for each other got Mzansi all emotional again

AKA died over six weeks ago, but the pain is still fresh for his loved ones, and fans like it happened yesterday. Nadia Nakai has previously shared her struggles about coming to terms with the rapper's passing on social media.

Nadia Nakai and Tony Fobes pay tribute to AKA at Rockets Menlyn

Bragga finally mustered the courage to return to work and performed a gig at Rockets Menlyn on Saturday night.

Tony Forbes tagged along, and he and Nadia posted Instagram Stories of their sweet moment honouring AKA on stage.

Videos of their tribute at the Pretoria nightclub are spreading on social media platforms, and people are reminded again of the immense loss the country has suffered.

Watch Nadia and Tony jamming to AKA' song in the TikTok video below:

SA TikTokkers talk about the AKA's loved ones

People posted that Nadia was robbed of true love when AKA was shot. Many said she would have made the perfect makoti to the Forbes family.

@veenash10 said:

"Fate stole a very beautiful future from Nadia. She was going to enjoy being a makoti in that family!"

@Venchi86 mentioned:

"Pappa Tony really loves you, Nadia. Real inlaws."

@BigMan commented:

"We love uncle Tony for real bruh you have no clue."

@sandilengwane7 added:

"Nadia Nakai really loved Supa Mega."

@modietsheole wrote:

"Tony is gonna take over Aka's career lol."

@shenicevanneel asked:

"Is Uncle Tony singing along?"

@user6858802819776 siad:

"It is really tough being a parent. Why must we bury our own children?"

@Lennox Matukane shared:

"Saw them at Rockets Menlyn last night."

