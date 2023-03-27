A woman encouraged ladies worldwide not to put unnecessary pressure on themselves and do things at their own pace

Fumi Desalu penned an emotional post highlighting all the achievements she made after she turned 40

The lady said she only found her soul mate and fell pregnant at a much later age

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A woman encourages ladies to break the norm. Images: Fumi Desalu/Instagram

Source: Instagram

For one woman, breaking the norm has been a trend in her life. YouTuber Fumi Desalu penned an emotional post on LinkedIn, which has since gone viral and shared on all social media platforms.

The post encourages girls not to conform to the standards and timelines society has set out for others. This includes getting married and having a baby before 30. For Desalu, everything she did was done after 40, and she kept achieving her dreams even after 50.

Desalu said:

"Everything has happened to me later in life and I have a funny feeling there's more to come, so everyday I pray that God gives me long life."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

She encouraged people that just because an event in their life was postponed does not mean it was cancelled.

Netizens inspired by lady's achievements after 40

People worldwide were inspired by the lady and her will to achieve so late in life.

Here are some of the comments:

Hönëÿ Chërïë commented:

"I needed to hear this. I’m 24 thinking I’ve got no time left to do something new."

Anna Mwalagho said:

"Desalu is Auntie! I love her!"

Siphokazi Vabaza commented:

"This just gave me hope, I'm 44 and I'm trusting God for another child. My son is 18 years old."

Tyler N. Brown said:

"Thank you for this! Here I am at 32 thinking I’ve already ran out of time."

Krissi Kraus said:

"I love watching your videos. Very impressive and inspiring thread right there."

Inspiring female Mzansi farmer shares wise words to aspiring lady farmers

In other inspirational stories, Briefly News reported on a woman who became a farmer.

Kea Motsemme has chosen to breed animals and has encouraged other women that it is easy to enter this male-dominated industry. South Africans were impressed by her career choice.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News