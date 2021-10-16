Murder Accused SA Doctor Won’t Appear in Court, Will Undergo 18 Month Evaluation

Lauren Dickason will undergo 18-months of mental evaluation before her March 2023 trail

The SA doctor has been accused of murder following the deaths of her 3 young daughters

The distressed mom is currently being supervised at Hillmorton Hospital, a psychiatric institution

Lauren Dickason will undergo 18-months of mental evaluation following the murder of her 3 daughters. The SA doctor had just moved to New Zealand with her young family when the girls were found dead by their father, Graham Dickason in their Timaru home.

Lauren Dickason will undergo 18-months of mental evaluation following the murder of her 3 daughters. Images: Graham Dickason/Facebook

While Dickason, 40, has been arrested in connection with the murders, the court has allocated over a year's worth of time to get a clear understanding of the mom's mental state at the time of the killings, News 24 reports.

According to The South African, the trial has been scheduled for March 2023 to allow for a psychiatric report to be completed.

Dickason is currently detained at Hillmorton Hospital in Christchurch.

Here's what South Africans had to say about the new developments of the case:

@ZeeZee24863412 said:

"No parent in their right mind will kill her on babies. This is the devil's work."

@cheekymlungu said:

"Looks like she'll be going with the "it's really really hard being a mom" defense and it will probably work but I'll stick to NOT murdering my children because I don't have as much faith in the "it's really really hard being a dad" defense ...."

@Mark81607413 said:

"If she is to be considered a victim as well, then I wonder whose the actual perpetrator?"

@bboy_zoid said:

"So who did it then ...?"

@psycho10001 said:

"She is a murderer bottom line."

