CHRISTCHURCH - Lauren Dickason, the South African doctor from Pretoria who stands accused of taking the lives of her three young daughters plans to hand in a plea of not guilty.

Dickason killed her children shortly after the family had relocated to New Zealand and were beginning to settle into their new home in Timaru in September.

According to News24, the Dickason family had relocated to New Zealand because Graham Dickason, who is the accused mother's husband taken employment in the country as an orthopaedic doctor. Graham, unfortunately, discovered the bodies of his children.

18 September was the date Dickason first appeared in court, just a few days after allegedly killing her children. Dickason first made her first court appearance on 18 September. She was then referred to a psychiatric hospital to have her mental health status.

New Zealand publication, Stuff reported that Dickason is still in hospital and was unable to make it to her most recent video-link court appearance.

Dickason is scheduled to hand in her not guilty pleas in a written letter because she was unable to make her court appearance. Her please will be submitted to the court through her legal representation on Friday, 15 October.

Dickason's trial is set to begin in March 2023 and a review of her case will take place 17 December 2021. Dickason will be kept in custody until the trial begins or until the court decides otherwise.

Here's what South Africans had to say about the new developments of the case:

@ZeeZee24863412 said:

"No parent in their right mind will kill her on babies. This is the devil's work."

@cheekymlungu said:

"Looks like she'll be going with the "it's really really hard being a mom" defense and it will probably work but I'll stick to NOT murdering my children because I don't have as much faith in the "it's really really hard being a dad" defense ...."

@Mark81607413 said:

"If she is to be considered a victim as well, then I wonder whose the actual perpetrator?"

@bboy_zoid said:

"So who did it then ...?"

@psycho10001 said:

"She is a murderer bottom line."

