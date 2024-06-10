Following reports of Shebeshxt's horrific car accident, more videos from the tragic scene have been trending on social media

The rapper is said to have been on his way to an event and reportedly lost his daughter and his leg in the incident

Mzansi is shattered by the news, with others saying it was karma for Shebe's violent past

Mzansi unearthed more videos from Shebeshxt's accident. Images: Shebeshxt Grave Digger Manskap

As news of Shebeshxt's latest car accident continues to circulate, more videos are topping social media trends as Mzansi attempts to piece together details from the tragic incident.

Mzansi uncovers more videos from Shebeshxt's accident

Nearly a day following reports of Shebeshxt's latest car accident, new videos have been uncovered and are currently topping social media trends.

Briefly News reported on the rapper's crash, where he was said to have been on his way to an ANC concert in Polokwane.

More on the tragic incident were news that the Ambulance hitmaker had been travelling with his daughter, who allegedly lost her life in the collision.

In several clips shared by Twitter (X) user VehicleTrackerz, the cameraman shows Shebe in agony, lying on the ground while paramedics assist him. Apparently, the rapper may have lost his leg from the crash.

Other clips reveal the extent of the crash, while in another one, a body is seen covered by foil, which is said to be that of his nine-year-old daughter.

Mzansi weighs in on Shebeshxt's accident

Netizens are horrified by the news and sympathised with Shebe:

Mahoota11 was shattered:

"This is heartbreaking, the poor little girl."

Kamva_Tafeni wrote:

"Condolences to Shebe and his family."

ZamaBhembe posted:

"My heart goes out to him and his family; may they find peace and comfort., yho! May his daughter rest in peace."

Meanwhile, some netizens called the rapper out for driving recklessly, saying this incident was bound to happen:

DAHlongwane1 said:

"His daughter will rest in peace, but he will regret being reckless on the road. He learnt the hard way, speedy recovery to him."

smith_tshepi wrote:

"You can't create chaos in the lives of others and expect peace to come to yours."

Ngubenil claimed:

"This was bound to happen."

Shebeshxt beats up another fan

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Shebeshxt attacking another fan.

The rapper was seen getting out of his car to hit a male supporter, and Mzansi called him out on his bad temper.

