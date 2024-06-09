Shebeshxt was reportedly met with disaster while making his way to a concert in the Polokwane area

South African musician Shebeshxt left online users concerned after a video of him at a car accident scene went viral

Online users discussed the footage of Shebeshxt's accident and his past with several car crashes

Shebeshxt left some of his supporters worried. The hitmaker recently travelled near Polokwane and was in another crash.

Shebeshxt was in another car accident in Polokwane, and fans were concerned. Image: @official.shebeshxt

Source: Instagram

Shebeshxt was due to perform, but it never happened. South Africans shared their thoughts after seeing videos of Shebeshxt looking injured.

Shebeshxt survives alleged car accident

Shebeshxt was on his way to a show when he was travelling on the R 37 near Smelter's Mine outside Polokwane, close to Chuene. The musician was reportedly rushed to hospital.

A video posted on social media by @MDNnewss claims that Shebeshxt was assessed on the scene. Watch the clip below:

SA reacts to Shebeshxt's car accident

Many people hoped that Shebeshxt was not badly injured. Others were in this belief that he was involved in another car accident.

@RayMohulo speculated:

"Bamoloya.(They're bewitching him.)"

@KRaedingala said:

"This man is looking for death, what is it? He's calling all RAF when the music isn't working ten years from now?"

@option_bad commented:

"Speedy recovery, Shebex; if this involves alcohol, I hope it will be a lesson to him this time around because he's forever in accidents."

@naleedi27 wrote:

"God's speed."

@AndrewMabe98384 added:

"These VW cars are moving coffins."

@Ntshuks24 wished him well:

"Speed recovery to him for the second time now, he must do something."

@gumede_celumusa remarked:

"They should get him a driver or he should get himself a driver simple."

@BoogieHarrySA was amazed:

"This man always getting involved in accidents… I think he takes something stronger than alcohol."

