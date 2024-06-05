The SABC has finally responded to the rumours that the Ambulance rapper Shebeshxit is joining Skeem Saam

This was after a poster circulated on social media that the star was hired and set to join the cast of the soapie as Lehlogonolo Chauke on 1 June 2024

SABC Publicity specialist Caroline Phalakatshela confirmed with Briefly News that the news is fake and that Shebe is not joining the show

SABC addressed rumours that Shebe is joining 'Skeem Saam.' Image: @official.shebeshxt

Source: Instagram

SABC has finally addressed the rumours about the Ambulance hitmaker Shebeshxt joining Mzansi's most-watched soapie Skeem Saam.

SABC dismisses claims that Shebeshxt is joining Skeem Saam

The controversial Ambulance rapper recently trended online after he bragged about how he paid R500 000 cash for his new car and provided proof of payment.

Earlier on, a poster of the star allegedly joining the most-watched soapie on SABC 1 Skeem Saam circulated on social media, claiming that the controversial rapper Shebeshxt will be making his debut on the show as Lehlogonolo Chauke on Saturday, 1 June 2024.

However, SABC has dismissed those claims that Skeem Saam's production hired him. SABC Publicity specialist Caroline Phalakatshela confirmed with Briefly News that the news is fake and that Shebe is not joining the show.

She said:

"Shebeshxt is not joining Skeem Saam and wasn't hired by SABC. Its all fake news."

The entertainment commentator Phil Mphela also posted about SABC, confirming that Shebe isn't joining the show on his Twitter (X) page.

He wrote:

"CASTING NEWS: Shebeshxt not cast on Skeem Saam.The rumours that the Limpopo rapper has been hired to star in the SABC soapie are false."

See the post below:

Source: Briefly News