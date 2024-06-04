A video of media personality and businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize being toews away is trending on social media

The viral clip comes days after the reports that the star owes SARS millions and might lose her expensive cars

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the post, with many seemingly celebrating the news

Controversial businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize, popularly known as MaMkhize's bus, was recently towed away. The video received mixed reactions from fans, with many sharing hilarious reactions.

Shauwn Mkhize’s lux Royal AM bus was towed away. Image: Prince Williams and Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Video of MaMkhize's bus being towed raises questions

Flamboyant media personality Shauwn Mkhize is trending for all the wrong reasons again. The businesswoman recently made headlines following the reports that she might lose her expensive vehicles because of her SARS debt.

A video circulating on social media shows MaMkhize's fancy Royal AM being towed away. The now-viral clip was shared on social media by a user with the handle @ZANewsFlash. The caption read:

"Ewu, kwaze kwanzima nge bus lika MaMkhize."

Fans react to video of MaMkhize's bus

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the video of the Royal AM bus being towed away. Surprisingly, many were sharing hilarious comments.

@Ngubenil said:

"Breakdown or SARS?"

@StHonorable commented:

"Everything is falling apart. Voters have closed down all her tender taps, now she's on her own."

@Kussh_SA wrote:

"I believe that this is the same bus that has been parked at a panel beating shop behind Supreme Motor Spares in Isipingo for more than a year."

@mouga_l added:

"People are generally so unhappy with their lives they celebrate when they see such. Misery in their own lives is truly unbearable."

@drsmindlo noted:

"What is funny if the team bus has a breakdown or is even being repossessed? We won't go anywhere as black people. "

Shauwn Mkhize faces R38 million tax bill

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Shauwn Mkhize reportedly owes the South African Revenue Services almost R38 million in unpaid taxes.

According to the City Press, the revenue collector submitted a writ of execution application to the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 9 May 2024, seeking to attach 13 high-end vehicles, including a Lamborghini and a Rolls Royce owned by Shandi Trust and Royal AM, companies in which she is the major shareholder. The SARS was reportedly trying to recoup R37 915 549.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News