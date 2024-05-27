Shauwn Mkhize has allegedly found herself in hot water with the tax man and stands to lose a lot

The businesswoman is said to owe SARS millions in unpaid taxes and may potentially have her luxury vehicles taken

Mzansi was ignited over MaMkhize's drama with the tax man, where some claimed she was innocent while others made fun of her situation

SARS is allegedly on Shauwn Mkhize's tail over a multi-million-rand debt. Images: kwa_mammkhize

Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize just can't keep herself out of trouble, and her financial woes keep piling up. After having her business dealings ridiculed online, the socialite is said to be facing a huge debt with SARS.

Shauwn Mkhize's SARS drama continues

Reality TV star, Shauwn Mkhize, is said to be in deep trouble with SARS and now stands to lose her possessions.

This after the Royal AM boss was exposed on Carte Blanche for her alleged shady business dealings and having her name and "personal persona" dragged through the mud.

It appears SARS won't let her off easily after it was revealed that she owed over R37 million in unpaid taxes.

According to City Press, the tax man petitioned the Pietermaritzburg High Court to seize 13 luxury vehicles owned by Shandi Trust and Royal AM, companies in which Mkhize is the major shareholder.

Not only that, but Goal reports that Msunduzi Municipality council previously stripped Maritzburg United of funding to provide Royal AM with R27 million in financial aid.

Mkhize also got in trouble after her club prematurely dismissed players without pay - bathong bathong!

Mzansi reacts to Shauwn Mkhize's reports

Netizens claim MaMkhize was being framed and may be innocent:

hopehuma was suspicious:

"I'm not even defending her. Why does this sound like SARS is making figures up?"

Aria4991 said:

"SARS has been hating on this woman for years, and they always come back empty-handed."

Ms_Logical was shocked:

"Haibo, here I thought she was debt-free."

Meanwhile, some netizens are thrilled and will be there when MaMkhize gets a rude awakening:

nakana_arnold said:

"That team will have a 'FOR SALE' tag soon."

BBK29_ trolled Royal AM fan, Mama Joy:

"Will that fake fan help her pay the tax, or will she just say 'Good luck, Mama'?"

Ma_Andi1050 posted:

"MaMkhize is like Kelly Khumalo; she will get away with this like always."

