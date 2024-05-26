Late musician Zahara has SARS on her back even long after she passed away on 11 December 2023

The legendary musician allegedly owed SARS millions, and they are sticking to their letter of demand

South Africans shared their reactions to finding out that SARS was buzzing around Zahara's estate

Zahara was a beloved South African artist, and SARS insists that she owed them money. The musician's estate is under scrutiny from the tax man, posthumously.

SARS is coming for Zahara's estate for an R3M debt, and people were upset.

South Africans shared their thoughts about SARS in a letter of demand for Zahara, who is deceased. Netizens then shared their thoughts about SARS as they discussed the Afropop singer.

Zahara's estate subject to SARS

A post on social media shows that people were disturbed to find out that SARS would be going for Zahara's estate. The late singer reportedly owed the tax man R3 million. See a post by @MDNNewss below:

South Africa slams SARS over Zahara letter

Many people shared their opinions about SARS's plans for Zahara's estate. Netizens questioned whether SARS can enact a letter of demand for someone who is deceased. According to SARS, a 20% estate duty is due to them for an estate valued at more than R3.5 million, which is due when one dies.

@theHirohito asked:

"Is it normal for SARS to be serving people who are no more with letters of demand for money they can never pay back, like they are doing with Zahara?"

@ChrisExcel102 was amazed:

"So SARS wants their money even if you die."

@PkKhanya wrote:

"They must let her rest in peace. Chasing her in her death like that when Rama had dollars in sofas and whatsnot and we ain't know still if taxes were paid or not!"

@ronaldanele was upset:

"Imagine not enjoying your after life because uyakolota."

Zahara concert halted as family lacks cash

Briefly News previously reported that Zahara's family, the Mkutukanas, had a whole show in the works to try to raise money and repossess the late singer's home. In honour of Zahara, the show was meant to feature other artists, including Vusi Nova and Nathi Mankayi.

Many South Africans expressed doubt that the concert was for Zahara's benefit. The late singer's sister, Bandezwa Mkutukana-Febana, opened up about how challenging it has been to put the event together.

According to TimesLive, Zahara's family has hit a wall when it comes to organising a show to raise money for her home. The show was meant to bring out Vusi Nova, Nathi Mankayi, Mawethu Dikiza, Lusanda Mbane, and Khanyisa Nkantsu to raise funds for the house.

