The late singer's family have announced more details about her funeral

Zahara's family shared the dates, venue and time of when she will be laid to rest

The star will be buried in her hometown in East London on Saturday, 23 December 2023

Zahara’s funeral service details have been announced on Social media. Image: @zaharasa

Mzansi still mourns the death of one of our powerhouses, Zahara Mkutukana, and more details have been announced by her family on social media.

Zahara's family announces her funeral details

The Lolilwe hitmaker's family have announced the details of the singer's final place of rest and a memorial service that will take place on Friday, 11 December 2023, at the East London ICC.

Bulelwa 'Zahara' Mkutukana will buried in her hometown in East London. The family shared a post about where and when the funeral will occur on Bulelwa's Twitter (X) page.

They wrote:

"Please join us as we celebrate the life of the award winning icon, Zahara. Memorial service: Fri, Dec 22, 2023 @11am East London ICC Funeral service: Sat, Dec 23, 2023 @10amEast London ICC.

"@avis in partnership with Icebolethu Funerals is offering discounted car rental for those attending Zahara’s funeral. Please use your discount code when making your booking: C656801."

The singer passed away on Monday, 11 December 2023, after succumbing to a short illness at a private hospital in the north of Johannesburg.

SA pays their last respect to Zahara on X

See some of the emotional and heartfelt messages and tributes to the late Zahara on Twitter (X):

@PamelaSwartbooi shared:

"Ths is hard to believe some days I'm accepting she's gone the other day I'm not OK with her passing."

@MSBChamp wrote:

"Rest well dear! I wish I was in the country now to wish you farewell such a great soul and always been a fan of your music even met you in person once."

@mirriamcaren said:

"Go well Zahara. Fly high I know you are in a better place... May God, the greatest comforter, comfort your family. It's very difficult to accept but it's God's will. Go well and thank you so much for music."

@FsTebza responded:

"Still hard to accept."

@SibabaleRonoti replied:

"We will always miss you sisi."

@EmranHchanchal wrote:

"Everyone has to taste death. But your death is unexpected. You were a star and as a star the light will spread in the distant sky."

