Zimbabweans shared their thoughts on the passing of Bulelwa 'Zahara' Mkutukana

Music promoters and her fans said they were very hurt by her death and lauded the singer for her talent

Zahara died on 11 December after a three-week hospital stay, and her funeral will take place on 22 December at her home

Zimbabweans laud Zahara for her amazing talent. Image: @zaharasa

Source: Instagram

The world continues to mourn the late Bulelwa 'Zahara' Mkutukana. Her Zimbabwean fans relayed their messages of condolences to the singer in a touching video.

Fans remember Zahara

In a video shared by eNCA, music promoters and fans from Zimbabwe all said they were very hurt by her death and lauded the singer for her talent.

Zahara died on 11 December after a three-week hospital stay, and her funeral will take place on 22 December at her home.

One of the fans said:

"She was so inspirational. The way she sang her songs had a lot of meaning. You could feel something when she sings. Her songs taught me a lot of things. She was such a good singer."

Watch more heartfelt messages from fans here.

Zahara's family suspects foul play in her death

In recent developments, Zahara's family suspects foul play in her death. Their doubts have resulted in them seeking police assistance.

Zahara's brother, Junior Mkutukana, lodged a case at the Roodepoort police station. This was due to them receiving conflicting autopsy reports.

According to Sunday World, the inquest reads:

”The complainant, Mr Mkutukana, alleged that on 2023-12-11 at about 12:00 he was at Roodepoort when Bulelwa Mkutukana complained of stomach pains. She was taken to Olievedale Netcare Hospital and was declared dead.”

Zahara’s family allegedly does not view fiancé Mpho Xaba as son-in-law

In a previous report from Briefly News, the family of the late Bulelwa 'Zahara' Mkutukana has allegedly sidelined her fiancé, Mpho Xaba. The family is making preparations for their beloved daughter's funeral.

According to ZiMoja, Zahara's family has reportedly refused to include Mpho in her funeral preparations. The funeral of the Loliwe singer will be held on 22 December at Phumlani in the Eastern Cape.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News