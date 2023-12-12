Zahara's reported death due to liver complications has sparked reactions on social media

Music executive Nota Baloyi attributed her untimely passing to alcohol abuse

Some fans agreed that excessive drinking might have contributed to Zahara's health issues, while others raised alternative possibilities

South Africans on social media are reeling following the reports of award-winning singer and songwriter Zahara's untimely death. She reportedly died at a Johannesburg hospital after suffering from liver complications.

Nota Baloyi has claimed that Zahara died due to alcohol abuse.

Nota Baloyi blames alcohol for Zahara's death

Outspoken music executive Nota Baloyi headed to his X page to share his thoughts on Zahara's untimely passing. Nota blamed alcohol abuse for the Loliwe singer's death.

He said Zahara's label, Warner Music Africa threatened to sue him when he suggested that she needed rehabilitation to deal with her addictions. He tweeted:

"A reminder that DJ Sbu did everything in his power to empower & protect Zahara but you can’t protect someone from themselves… The demon of alcoholism claimed another young life. Warner Music Africa will be crying all the way to the bank & 2023 claims another generational talent!"

Nota Baloyi's post about Zahara's cause of death gets reactions

Social media users weighed in on the controversial media personality's post. Some agreed with him noting that Zahara's liver complications may have been linked to excessive drinking.

@lavidaNOTA said:

"She also said she doesn’t drink but her liver was with her hips in not lying…"

@Perserverencee added:

"What if she was poisoned, Alcohol doesn't kill anyone."

@Sech76 commented:

"Zahara's problems started when Sbu and TK mistreated her....that is what Zahara said in her own words that pushed her to drugs and alcohol...she couldn't be strong enough to move on from disappointment May her Soul Rest In Peace..God will retaliate on her behalf."

SA celebs mourn Zahara's untimely death

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Mzansi is mourning the death of the award-winning singer and guitarist Zahara. It is alleged the star passed away on Monday, 11 December 2023.

The tragic news was announced on Twitter (X) by the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa, and soon after that, the #RIPZahara trended on X. The death of the Loliwe hitmaker shocked many netizens and Celebville, and many were heartbroken. Her sudden death brought a lot of sadness.

