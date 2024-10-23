It has just been a couple of hours after Siya and Rachel Kolisi announced their separation after eight beautiful years spent in holy matrimony

The online community has shared videos of the pair, including a clip of Siya admitting he did not do a Xhosa custom that unites two family

Social media users shared how broken they were about the couple's separation, while some joked about the Lobola that the rugby player never paid

A TikTok user shared an old clip of Siya and Rachel Kolisi's interview, in which he spoke about lobola. Image: @siyakolisi

Trust Mzansi people to find humour in situations, whether good or bad. An old video clip of Siya and Rachel Kolisi visiting a talk show gained a lot of views after social media user Bobby Mulalo Mutswana shared it.

The clip was shared on TikTok under the user handle @bobby.mulalo.muts, attracting 275K views, over 8K likes, and almost 300 comments.

The viral video about that touches on Lobola

AnLobolaoda interviewed the couple on her then-SABC 3 talk show, Real Talk with Anele. After the TV show host complimented Rachel's beauty, she told Siya he needed to pay more cows for his wife and learned that it was never paid.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi peeps touch on Siya and Rachel's relationship

Many social media users expressed how depressed they were to learn of the couple's separation, commenting that the couple should fix their marriage and get back together. Some joked that not paying Lobola makes it easy to separate.

User @nakie203 shared:

"Zanga bhatale ne Lobola kanti😏😏😏thanda umntana wa bantu Siya (He didn't even pay lobola? Love this person's child Siya)"

User @mfanakagogojkj...mp noted:

"Easy come, easy go🤔🤔🤔."

User @zukozerakillie added:

"Yes, iLobola is still coming in the form of a divorce!"

User @Mudau Glen said:

"When Bill Gates divorced his wife back in 2021, I was o convinced that anything is possible no matter who you are. This is not a shock to me."

User @lindcy prayed:

"Media likes drama and negativity. In Jesus name, we pray, and God answers and this couple prays together. There is no divorce by the blood of Jesus, in Jesus' name, amen."

User @khaya ndodana asked:

"Can u guys say u were joking because this thing hurt me?"

Rachel and Siya Kolisi announce their breakup

In another Briefly News article, Rachel and Siya Kolisi released statements on their social media platforms announcing the end of their union.

The couple left Mzansi peeps devastated at their breakup after they were blessed with two children in their eight-year-old marriage.

