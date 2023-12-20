The South African entertainment industry has lost many talented artists, and one of them is the late Zahara

This is a look into some of those celebrities who paid their emotional tribute to the late Loliwe hitmaker

Minnie Dlamini, DJ Sbu, Lira and DJ Black Coffee are some of the celebs who wrote an emotional tribute to Zahara

Lira and Minnie Dlamini are two of the celebs who paid tribute to Zahara. Image: @miss_lira, @minniedlamini



While the country mourns the loss of an icon, Bulelwa 'Zahara' Mkutukana, some of our Mzansi celebs took time to mourn and pay tribute to the late star.

Minnie pays tribute to Zahara

The legendary musician Zahara passed away on Monday, 11 December 2023, after succumbing to a short illness in a private hospital in the north of Johannesburg. Minnie Dlamini was one of the celebs who paid tribute to the star.

She wrote:

"My heart is so sore. Not only was she an incredible talent but she had a heart of gold! I remember her being one of the few people that reached out to me to check if I was ok amidst my drama. We shared a beautiful bond of sisterhood that I will forever cherish 2023 started with a legendary loss and it’s decided to hit our industry again!!! Rest in power, and thank you Bulelwa for your indelible contribution to music."



Lira says Zahara had an iconic voice

In a heartfelt post, Lira shared how Zahara called her and sang her songs for the first time. She wrote:

"She called me about two months ago - she’s never called me before - she said my stroke scared her. She thanked for impacting her - she sang my songs to me. She was so sweet. I never thought that she’d be gone so soon. I went through denial when I first heard. Ooh Bulelwa. It is what it is. You had an iconic voice! You had a unique way of telling stories through music! The South African music industry thanks you!!! You’ve found peace now - I hope God’s love envelops you and your family. Till we meet again."



Black Coffee mourns Zahara

The internationally acclaimed DJ Black Coffee also mourned the death of the Loliwe hitmaker.

He wrote:

"You healed so many souls."



DJ Sbu remembers Zahara

The MoFaya owner DJ Sbu also paid tribute to the even after being dragged on social media for allegedly scamming her of her money. He posted several pics of him posing with Zahara.



Memorial service details for the late Zahara announced

In more Briefly News, the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa has shared the details for Zahara's memorial service.

The service, seemingly organised by the department, will occur at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg.

